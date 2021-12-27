Five questions heading into the Citrus Bowl
The Hawkeyes and the Wildcats have officially arrived in Orlando to begin their final preparations for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. While it seems like every day brings news that a bowl game ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news