Standing over 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, Jackson-Davis has been a coveted name from the high school ranks for over a year now. The son of former Clemson standout Dale Davis , Jackson-Davis has settled on a final group of six consisting of UCLA , Iowa , Indiana , Michigan State , Purdue and Wake Forest .

Trayce Jackson-Davis, a five-star frontcourt prospect in the 2019 class, has taken the next step toward his college commitment. Holding offers from over 25 high-major programs, Jackson-Davis told Rivals.com that he's down to a group of six and has scheduled his visits to be taken in the coming months.

Jackson-Davis has also taken the next step of scheduling all of his official visits, and Purdue is the only program that he will visit in the unofficial variety (per NCAA rules, only five official visits are allotted to a prospect).

UCLA: Aug. 31

Iowa: Sept. 7

Wake Forest: Sept. 21

Indiana: Sept. 28

Michigan State: Oct. 5

Purdue: Nov. 3

A gold-medal winner in Canada in June with the under-18 United States squad, Jackson-Davis was an efficient producer on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. Running with the Spiece Indy Heat program, he averaged 17.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, all while making 53.2 percent of his field goal attempts.

A player that can score inside and out, Jackson-Davis’ skill set fits the modern game well, and he should have no issues seeing his abilities translate to the college game. Many see Indiana as the heavy favorite, though he has consistently said throughout his recruitment that it is a wide-open affair that will likely finish with a signing in November.