Kaleb Johnson made an emphatic return to the lineup and the defense (especially the defensive line) made big stops all game long to carry Iowa to a 20-14 win over Purdue on Saturday. What were our key takeaways from that victory?

WELCOME BACK, KALEB JOHNSON

Kaleb Johnson missed Iowa's past three games while recovering from a lower leg injury. Leshon Williams and Jaz Patterson had some nice moments at running back while Johnson was out, but there's no doubt that Johnson is a difference-maker for the Iowa offense. On his third touch of the game on Saturday, Johnson did this:

That was a tremendously well-blocked play by Iowa's offensive line, but Johnson made it special by hitting top gear once he got into the secondary and out-pacing Purdue's defensive backs. Those are the types of plays Iowa's offense needs to be successful this season and Johnson is the running back most capable of making them happen. He also really loves playing Purdue: after running for 200 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries against the Boilermakers in 2022, Johnson ran for 134 yards and a score on 17 carries this season. In two career games against Purdue, Johnson has for 334 yards and two touchdowns while averaging a sizzling 8.6 yards per carry. No one's going to be more sad that Purdue rotates off Iowa's schedule in 2024 than Johnson.

Nor was Johnson the only running back to have success against Purdue -- Leshon Williams added 74 yards on 13 carries. Johnson and Williams combined to run for 208 yards on 30 carries, a very healthy 6.9 yards per carry. Those are winning numbers for Iowa's offense.

THE DEFENSIVE LINE SHOWED UP IN A BIG WAY

The defensive line has come under some fire this season, and understandably so -- entering the Purdue game, Iowa had just three sacks on the season and the overall pressure numbers were low as well. Well, that changed in a big way on Saturday -- Iowa went from three sacks on the season to nine after a six-sack outing against the Boilermakers. All six sacks were credited to the defensive line as well -- Logan Lee had two sacks, while Joe Evans, Deontae Craig, Aaron Graves, and Max Llewellyn were each credited with one sack apiece. The defensive line recorded 11 total tackles for loss; they were living in Purdue's backfield. Pro Football Focus credited the DL with 22 total QB pressures; the four highest-graded players on Iowa's defense on Saturday were all defensive linemen (Deontae Craig, 75.5; Yahya Black, 74.0; Joe Evans, 73.1; Aaron Graves, 71.0). After the game, the players talked about a players-only meeting among the defensive line group on Thursday; whatever was said in that meeting had one hell of an impact. This was far and away the best performance of the season by the defensive line and one that played a huge role in Iowa coming away with a win in the game. Outside of a pair of touchdown drives, Purdue QB Hudson Card struggled to find a rhythm all day -- and a big reason why was the Iowa DL breathing fire down his neck all game long. MORE: Iowa Defensive Line Dominates in Stat-Stuffing Win

SO MUCH FOR GETTING THE WIDE RECEIVERS INVOLVED

One of the keys to the games I noted in What We're Watching For on Friday was that Iowa needed to keep the receivers involved in the offense. That... didn't happen. It wasn't entirely for lack of trying, though -- receivers were targeted on seven throws (Diante Vines logged three targets and Nico Ragaini and Seth Anderson recorded two targets each). Iowa's receivers combined for zero receptions in the game (the only offensive touch by a WR was a 4-yard carry by Anderson). Only two Iowa players caught passes on Saturday: Kaleb Johnson and Erick All. No receivers were credited with drops, though -- the main culprit in the struggles of the receivers was QB Deacon Hill and his propensity to overthrow receivers. Too many of his passes sailed beyond the reach of his receivers. The running numbers that Iowa posted on Saturday are winning numbers for the Iowa offense. The passing numbers that the Hawkeyes posted on Saturday (6/21, 110 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception) were enough to win on Saturday -- but aren't likely to be winning numbers in too many games.

IOWA IS A BIG PLAY OFFENSE

The Iowa offense has plenty of problems but one of the biggest is its inability to maintain drives. The Hawkeyes had just one drive longer than six plays -- a 9-play, 75-yard field goal drive to start the second half -- and only two other drives longer than five plays. Iowa also had six three-and-out drives, as well as a 4-play drive that went for -4 yards and would have been another three-and-out drive on a different part of the field (instead, it became a field goal drive since the drive began on the Purdue 5-yard line). Given the struggles to maintain and sustain drives, Iowa is extremely reliant on hitting big chunk plays to move the ball or score points. Iowa ranks 7th in the Big Ten in plays of 20+ yards (21) and 5th in the Big Ten in plays of 30+ yards (11). That showed up on Saturday, too. * 67-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Johnson (1st quarter)

* 33-yard run by Kaleb Johnson (2nd quarter; drive resulted in blocked FG)

* 27-yard reception, 33-yard reception by Erick All (3rd quarter; drive resulted in made FG}

* 15-yard run by Leshon Williams, 22-yard touchdown reception by Erick All (4th quarter)

* 17-yard run by Leshon Willaims (4th quarter; drive resulted in missed FG) Every drive in which Iowa got a big play (a run of 15 + yards, a pass of 20+ yards) led to a scoring opportunity. Iowa obviously wasn't able to maximize those scoring opportunities -- two of the drives with those big plays ended in missed or blocked field goals and Iowa had two drives that featured a first-and-goal from the Purdue 6 or better that resulted in field goals -- but all those chances were set up by big plays. That's how Iowa is going to need to move the ball and score points this season -- the offense doesn't seem capable of stringing together multiple 5-7 yard gains in a single drive to sustain a longer drive. Given that, Iowa will need to continue to hit on those chunk plays. A few plays like that can set up a scoring opportunity -- or, as was the case in both of Iowa's touchdowns on Saturday, they can be scores themselves.

THE DEFENSE GOT TIMELY STOPS ONCE AGAIN