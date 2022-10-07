High school seasons are halfway done or more, so this is a good time to take a look at some things happening across the country. Today, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives five thoughts on the 2023 offensive linemen. THIS SERIES: Five thoughts on the 2023 QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs



***** CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100 TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

1. PROCTOR HIGHLIGHTS ARE GREAT

I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Kadyn Proctor early in his senior season – mean, tough, knocking people around, searching for people to block and doing an excellent job in run and pass protection. The No. 1 offensive tackle and five-star prospect, who is committed to Iowa, has proven his ranking. While he’s not competing against elite competition, he’s making every poor kid feel it on Friday night. All-star performance will play a huge role for all offensive linemen as they see the highest-end defensive linemen but Proctor has been very good so far this season. The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk standout reminds me of an even bigger Tristan Wirfs. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH IOWA FANS AT HAWKEYEREPORT.COM

*****

2. DEBATE COMING AT NO. 2

There are two other five-star offensive tackles in the 2023 class in Samson Okunola from Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy and Francis Mauigoa, a Miami commit who’s now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. There will be a heated debate about which one should be ranked as the second-best offensive tackle in the class. Okunlola has the edge right now but Mauigoa is also a phenomenal talent and this really could come down to evaluations at the all-star events. It’s also absolutely not out of the question that someone else could emerge through the remainder of their senior year and into the all-star games, which are going to be so crucial to figure out where these linemen should be placed. Okunlola is a technician and moves his feet so well but Mauigoa wins with brute force and toughness. It really depends what you prefer when ranking these standouts. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

*****

3. IS THERE ANOTHER FIVE-STAR OT?

Cayden Green (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Oklahoma commit Cayden Green has been outstanding at numerous events against elite competition. Ohio State pledge Luke Montgomery is a high-end athlete playing offensive tackle and many of those type of players pan out in the NFL. Wilkin Formby is a mountain of a man who is going to Alabama where fantastic offensive tackles are grown. There are a lot of names to consider for a five-star ranking over the next couple rankings cycles and then there are always players who emerge at the all-star events who could get in the discussion, too. Below, we discuss some of those names. CLASS OF 2023: OFFENSIVE TACKLE RANKINGS

*****

4. PLAYERS WHO COULD MOVE UP

*****

5. THIS GUARD CLASS IS DEEP AND GOOD