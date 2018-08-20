In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Running back commit Tyler Goodson had an impressive season opener on Saturday to earn our first performance of the week. The Georgia native finished with 20 carries for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns in North Gwinnett's 37-2 win over Brookwood in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North Gwinnett (1-0) will now have a week off before facing Wekiva on September 1st. See one of Goodson's highlights from the game in the video below.



Other performances Offensive lineman Justin Britt helped his No. 1 ranked Warren Central team pick up a 27-15 win over No. 6 Center Grove on Friday night. This week, Warren Central (1-0) travels to Louisville to face Trinity High School in a game that will be televised by ESPNU Friday night. Defensive end Jake Karchinski also got his senior season underway this past weekend and finished with 3 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack in West De Pere's 42-0 win over Shawano. Karchinski left the game in the third quarter after taking a helmet to the knee, but the injury is not expected to be serious. Next week, West De Pere (1-0) travels to New London. See highlights of Karchinski in action Friday night in the video below.

Defensive back Dane Belton was also in action Friday night as Tampa Jesuit and Gaither had a pre-season scrimmage with Gaither winning 7-4. Belton, who returns punts and handles the punting duties for Jesuit, had 3 tackles in the game defensively. Jesuit opens the regular season next week at Durant. See highlights of Belton in action at Friday's scrimmage in the video below.

Upcoming Games Quarterback Alex Padilla opens his season this Thursday as Cherry Creek travels to Colorado Springs to face Doherty High School. Wide receiver Desmond Hutson and his Raytown team open their season against Blue Springs South on Friday. Tight end Logan Lee opens the season on Friday as Orion travels to Spring Valley Hall. Defensive back Sebastian Castro and his Oak Lawn Richards team opens the season at Lincoln-Way Central on Friday. Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt opens this season this Friday as Belleville travels to Brighton. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs and his Northmont team open the season at Lima Senior on Friday. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller opens his senior season on the road Friday as Ridge View travels to Ida Grove to face OA-BCIG. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres and his Norwalk team host Indianola in their season opener this Friday. Linebacker Jack Campbell begins his senior season Friday as Cedar Falls travels to Ames. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske and his New Hampton team host Aplington-Parkersburg this Friday for their season opener. Last, but not least, Class of 2020 quarterback Deuce Hogan begins his junior season this Friday as his Grapevine Faith Christian team travels to The Episcopal School of Dallas.