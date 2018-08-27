In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

See highlights from Padilla's game on Thursday in the video below.

Quarterback Alex Padilla got his senior season off to a fast start as he completed 10 of 16 passes for 206 yards and 4 touchdowns in Cherry Creek's 56-7 win over Doherty on Thursday. Padilla also added 3 carries for 35 yards on the ground for Cherry Creek (1-0) who travels to California to face Santa Margarita in week two.

Other performances

Wide receiver Desmond Hutson hauled in 7 catches for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns on Friday night as Raytown picked up a big 41-34 win over Blue Springs South. This week, Raytown (1-0) hosts Oak Park.

Defensive end Jake Karchinski finished with 5 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack on defense to go along with 1 catch for 54 yards on offense as West De Pere beat New London 35-0 on Friday. Through 2 games, Karchinski has 8 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 sacks for West De Pere (2-0) who hosts Green Bay West this week.

Offensive lineman Ezra Miller led the way upfront as Ridge View racked up 251 yards rushing in their season opener Friday, but it was not enough in a 40-16 loss to OA-BCIG. Ridge View (0-1) hosts Woodbury Central in week two.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs had 6 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense and a 2 yard touchdown run on offense as Northmont beat Lima Senior 56-13 on Friday. Northmont (1-0) hosts Fairmont in week two.

Tight end Logan Lee had 2 catches for 20 yards on offense and 4 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 sacks on defense as Orion team picked up a 42-21 win over Spring Valley Hall on Friday. Orion (1-0) hosts Sherrard in week two.

Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton put up 171 yards on the ground, but Aplington-Parkersburg came from behind to beat the Chickasaws 13-12 on Friday night after a lightning delay. New Hampton (0-1) travels to Charles City in week two.

Linebacker Jack Campbell had 8 tackles and 1 TFL in Cedar Falls' season opener as they won at Ames 31-0 on Friday night. Cedar Falls (1-0) hosts City High this Friday in week two.

Offensive lineman Tyler Endres had several pancake blocks and 2 tackles on defense, but his Norwalk team struggled to get much going offensively in a 24-7 loss to Indianola on Friday. Norwalk (0-1) travels to Dallas Center-Grimes in week two.

Sebastian Castro scored a 22 yard touchdown to give Richards a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter and then had an interception on defense to secure the win over Lincoln-Way Central Friday. Castro finished with 8 tackles in the game. Richards (1-0) plays at St. Rita this week.

See highlights from Castro's game on Friday in the video below.