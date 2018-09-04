In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

See highlights from Lee's game on Friday in the video below.

Through 2 games this season, Lee has 6 catches for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense and 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 pass breakup on defense. This week, Orion (2-0) travels to Newman Central Catholic.

Tight end Logan Lee had a big game on Friday with 4 catches for 80 and 3 touchdowns in Orion's 62-0 win over Sherrard. Lee's touchdown catches came from 40, 24, and 7 yards, all in the first half. He also added 2 tackles and 1 pass breakup on defense before the starters were pulled in the third quarter.

Other performances

Linebacker Jack Campbell led Cedar Falls with 16 tackles and 1.5 TFL in their 47-0 win over City High on Friday. This season, Campbell has 24 tackles and 2 TFL for Cedar Falls (2-0) who travels to Ankeny this week.

Wide receiver Desmond Hutson had 2 catches for 81 yards and 1 touchdown on Friday, but that was all the scoring Raytown could come up with in a 14-7 loss to Oak Park. Through 2 games, Hutson has 9 catches for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns for Raytown (1-1) who plays Raytown South this week.

Quarterback Alex Padilla finished 14/23 passing for 151 yards and scored a rushing touchdown Friday as Cherry Creek picked up a 21-14 win traveling out of state to play St. Margarita in California. Through 2 games, Padilla is 24/39 passing for 357 yards and 4 touchdowns for Cherry Creek (2-0) who hosts Mullen this week.

Defensive end Jake Karchinski finished with 5 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack on defense to go along with 1 catch for 10 yards on offense as West De Pere cruised past Green Bay West by a score of 63-0 on Friday. Through 3 games, Karchinski has 13 tackles, 6 TFL, and 3 sacks for West De Pere (3-0) who travels to Luxemburg-Casco this week.

Running back commit Tyler Goodson was held to just 18 yards on 9 carries Saturday, but did have a 59 yard touchdown pass in North Gwinnett's 28-14 loss to Wekiva in an out of state matchup for the Freedom Bowl. Through 2 games, Goodson has 29 carries for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns for North Gwinnett (1-1) who hosts Norcross this week.

Offensive lineman Ezra Miller led the way upfront as Ridge View racked up 282 yards rushing Friday, but it was not enough in a 26-22 loss to Woodbury Central. Ridge View (0-2) travels to Wall Lake in week three.

Offensive lineman Tyler Endres helped Norwalk put up 440 yards of total offense as they beat Dallas Center-Grimes by a score of 34-14 on Friday. Up next, Norwalk (1-1) hosts Pella in week three.

Offensive lineman Noah Fenske had 7 tackles and 2 TFL on defense, but his New Hampton team was held to just 99 yards of total offense in their 21-9 loss to Charles City on Friday. New Hampton (0-2) hosts Waukon this week.

Sebastian Castro came up big defensively on Saturday with 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, and 2 forced fumbles as he led Richards to a 14-0 win over St. Rita. Offensively, Castro added 44 yards rushing and had a touchdown pass in the game. Through 2 games, Castro has 14 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 interceptions for Richards (2-0) who plays Evergreen Park this week.

See highlights from Castro's game on Saturday in the video below.