In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performances of the week With big games from both Alex Padilla and Tyler Goodson on Friday, it was too hard to choose just one performance of the week, so they will share the honor this time. First, Padilla was 26/34 passing for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns in Cherry Creek's 35-8 win over Mullen. This season, Padilla has completed 50 of 70 pass attempts for 634 yards with 7 touchdowns and no interceptions for Cherry Creek (3-0) who plays at Pomona this week. Then, Goodson had 23 carries for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns in North Gwinnett's 42-13 win at home over Norcross. That gives the three-star running back 52 carries for 353 yards and 5 touchdowns on the season for North Gwinnett (2-1) who travels to Walton this week. See Goodson's early season highlights in the video below.

Other performances Tight end Logan Lee helped his Orion team pick up a big win Friday with 2 catches for 10 yards and a touchdown on offense and 5 tackles and 1 TFL on defense as they beat No. 2 ranked Sterling Newman 20-17. Through 3 games, Lee has 8 catches for 110 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense and 11 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 pass breakup on defense for Orion (3-0) who hosts Riverdale this week. Wide receiver Desmond Hutson had another big game with 4 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in Raytown's 35-0 win over Raytown South Friday. Through 3 games, Hutson has 13 catches for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns for Raytown (2-1) who hosts Williams Chrisman this week. Linebacker Jack Campbell led Cedar Falls with 9 tackles in their 28-7 win over Ankeny on Friday. Through 3 games this year, Campbell has 33 tackles and 2 TFL for Cedar Falls (3-0) who hosts Bettendorf this week. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller helped Ridge View pile up 192 yards on the ground and finished with 7 tackles on defense, but it was not enough in a 34-26 loss to East Sac Friday. Ridge View (0-3) hosts Lawton-Bronson this week. Safety Sebastian Castro had 3 tackles on defense and a 20 yard touchdown run on offense as Richards cruised past Evergreen Park 42-0 on Friday. Through 3 games, Castro has 17 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 interceptions for Richards (3-0) who travels to Oak Lawn this week. See highlights from Castro's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Tyler Endres helped Norwalk put up 348 yards of total offense, but it was not enough as they lost to Pella by a score of 31-17 on Friday. Up next, Norwalk (1-2) hosts Oskaloosa this week. Defensive back Dane Belton was back in action with 3 tackles in Jesuit's 35-10 win over Steinbrenner on Friday. Through 2 games, Belton has 7 tackles for Jesuit (2-0) who hosts Jefferson this week. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske had 8 tackles and 2.5 TFL on defense, but New Hampton struggled to get much going offensively in a 46-21 loss to Waukon Friday. New Hampton (0-3) travels to Waverly-Shell Rock this week. Defensive end Jake Karchinski had 6 tackles and 1.5 sacks on defense, a 21 yard touchdown catch on offense, and a blocked punt on special teams as West De Pere beat Luxemburg-Casco 33-14 on Friday. Through 4 games, Karchinski has 17 tackles, 7 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for West De Pere (4-0) who hosts Xavier this week. See Karchinski's blocked punt in the video below.

Jake Karchinski racked up a blocked punt and safety on this 4th quarter play for @WDPactivities.@SHOWDOWN32 pic.twitter.com/l02hdE4XRR — SPORTS SHOWDOWN (@SHOWDOWN32) September 8, 2018

No stats available, but defensive lineman Jalen Hunt and his Belleville team stayed undefeated with a 51-14 win over Dearborn Friday. Belleville (3-0) plays at Glenn this week.

Class of 2020 quarterback Deuce Hogan was 6/20 passing for 60 yards in Grapevine Faith Christian's 21-6 win over Fort Worth Country Day on Friday. Through 2 games this season, Hogan is 16/43 passing for 188 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception for Grapevine Faith Christian (2-0) who plays Caddo Mills this week. No stats available, but Class of 2020 defensive line commit Michael Lois led Elkhorn to their second straight win as they beat Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay by a score of 21-10 on Friday. This week, Elkhorn (2-2) hosts Wilmot. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs missed his second straight game for Northmont, but they still picked up a 35-14 win over Tippecanoe on Friday. Jacobs is expected to be back in the lineup for week four when Northmont (3-0) travels to Butler. Unfortunately, offensive lineman Justin Britt is going to miss the rest of his senior season with an ACL injury. His Warren Central team (4-0) posted a 47-0 win over Lawrence Central on Friday and hosts Ben Davis this week.