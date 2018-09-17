In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Playing in front of Iowa coaches Seth Wallace and Kelton Copeland on Friday, linebacker commit Jack Campbell came up big for Cedar Falls as he finished with 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in their 29-23 win over No. 2 ranked Bettendorf. Through 4 games this year, Campbell has 45 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 2 sacks for Cedar Falls, who is now 4-0 on the season and travels to Dubuque Hempstead this week.

Other performances Linebacker Jestin Jacobs returned to action for Northmont after missing 2 weeks and finished with 4 tackles and 1 sack in their 43-16 win over Butler on Thursday. Playing in 2 games, Jacobs has 10 tackles and 1 sack for Northmont (4-0) who travels to Wayne Friday.

Safety Sebastian Castro had a pair of touchdown passes on offense as Richards easily defeated Oak Lawn 56-14 on Friday. Through 4 games this year, Castro has 20 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 interceptions for Richards (4-0) who plays Shepard this week. Tight end Logan Lee helped No. 1 ranked Orion stay undefeated on Friday as he finished with 3 catches for 29 yards on offense and 11 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 3 sacks on defense in their big 56-0 win over Riverdale. Through 4 games, Lee has 11 catches for 139 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense to go along with 22 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5 sacks, and 1 pass breakup on defense for Orion (4-0) who hosts Princeton this week. See one of Lee's sacks on Friday night in the video below.

Defensive end Jake Karchinski had 3 tackles, 1 TFL, and a fumble recovery as West De Pere cruised to a 49-14 win over Xavier Friday. Through 5 games, Karchinski has 20 tackles, 8 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for West De Pere (5-0) who travels to Seymour this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres helped Norwalk put up 397 yards of offense, but it was not enough as they lost to Oskaloosa by a score of 35-14 on Friday night. Up next, Norwalk (1-3) travels to Carlisle this week. Quarterback Alex Padilla was 11/21 passing for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, which came late in the fourth quarter Thursday night as Cherry Creek forced Pomona into overtime and eventually won by a score of 35-34. Padilla also had 13 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground in the game. This season, Padilla has completed 61 of 91 pass attempts (67.0%) for 747 yards with 8 touchdowns and no interceptions for Cherry Creek (4-0) who hosts Chaparral this week. See Padilla's touchdown pass in the fourth quarter Thursday night in the video below.

Playing with a cast on his hand due to a thumb injury, offensive lineman Ezra Miller and his Ridge View team were not able to get much going offensively against Lawton-Bronson on Friday and lost 35-6. Ridge View (0-4) hosts Sioux Central this week. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 144 yards and had 2 tackles on defense Friday, but they suffered their fourth straight loss in a 13-6 game against Waverly-Shell Rock. This week, New Hampton (0-4) travels to Forest City. Running back Tyler Goodson was held to just 24 yards rushing on 11 carries, but he did score 2 touchdowns in North Gwinnett's 27-24 loss to Walton on ESPN2 Friday. Goodson also completed a 52 yard pass to setup a score and had 2 catches for 20 yards in the game. Through 4 games, Goodson now has 63 carries for 377 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season for North Gwinnett (2-2) who plays Discovery this week. See Goodson's 52 yard pass on Friday in the video below.

Wide receiver Desmond Hutson had 3 catches for 30 yards in Raytown's 49-21 win over William Chrisman on Friday. Through 4 games this year, Hutson has 16 catches for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns for Raytown (3-1) who plays at Ruskin this week. No stats available, but defensive lineman Jalen Hunt and his Belleville team stayed undefeated with a 26-21 win over Glenn on Friday. This week, Belleville (4-0) plays Wayne Memorial. Defensive back Dane Belton had 3 tackles and an impressive interception to help Jesuit beat Jefferson by a score of 23-20 on Friday night. Through 3 games this season, Belton has 10 tackles and 1 interception for Jesuit (3-0) who travels to Ridge Community this week. See highlights from Belton's game on Friday night in the video below.

Unfortunately, offensive lineman Justin Britt is going to miss the rest of his senior season with an ACL injury. On Friday, his Warren Central team (5-0) posted an impressive 70-27 win over Ben Davis and will travel to Indianapolis Pike this week. Class of 2020 quarterback Deuce Hogan was 8/31 passing for 125 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in Grapevine Faith Christian's 28-13 win over Caddo Mills Friday. Through 3 games, Hogan is 24/74 passing for 313 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Grapevine Faith Christian (3-0) who plays Lincoln this week. Class of 2020 defensive lineman Michael Lois had 7 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sacks on Friday in Elkhorn's 17-15 loss to Wilmot. Through 5 games, Lois has 29 tackles, 11 TFL, and 4 sacks for Elkhorn (2-3) who travels to Waterford this week. See highlights from Lois' game on Friday in the video below.