In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performances of the week This was another week where there were actually two performances that stood out, so we have a tie with Alex Padilla and Logan Lee sharing the honors. First, quarterback Alex Padilla finished 14/17 passing for 209 yards and 5 touchdowns all in the first half on Thursday night as Cherry Creek jumped out to a big lead early over Chaparral and cruised to a 49-7 victory. Through 5 games, Padilla has completed 75 of 108 pass attempts (69.4%) for 956 yards with 13 touchdowns and 0 interceptions this season. He also had 43 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground for Cherry Creek (4-0) who plays Overland this week. See highlights from Padilla's game on Thursday night in the video below.

Then, tight end Logan Lee helped No. 1 ranked Orion stay undefeated Friday as he finished with 4 catches for 40 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense and had a huge night on defense with 11 tackles and 6 sacks - plus another one that was called back - in a 28-7 win over Princeton. Through 5 games, Lee has 15 catches for 179 yards and 6 touchdowns on offense to go along with 33 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 11 sacks on defense for Orion (5-0) who plays Fulton this week. See Lee's highlights on defense from Friday night in the video below.

Other performances New tight end commit Josiah Miamen had 5 catches for 107 yards on Friday night in Dunlap's 35-14 loss to Metamora. Now 3-2 on the season, Dunlap plays at East Peoria this week. Wide receiver Desmond Hutson had a big game on Friday with 6 catches for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns in Raytown's 56-6 win over Ruskin. Through 5 games, Hutson has 22 catches for 453 yards and 7 touchdowns for Raytown (4-1) who plays at Grain Valley this week. Running back Tyler Goodson finished with 11 carries for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns on Friday in North Gwinnett's 41-6 homecoming win over Discovery . Through 5 games, Goodson now has 74 carries for 484 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season for North Gwinnett (3-2) who travels to Mountain View this week. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske led the way upfront as New Hampton racked up 246 rushing yards and picked up their first win of the season in a 35-0 game against Forest City on Friday. This week, New Hampton (1-4) hosts Iowa Falls-Alden. Linebacker Jack Campbell had another big game for Cedar Falls with 15 tackles and 1 TFL in their 39-0 win over Dubuque Hempstead on Friday. Through 5 games this year, Campbell has 60 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 2 sacks for Cedar Falls (5-0) who hosts Jefferson this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres helped Norwalk put up 266 yards of offense in a 32-7 win over Carlisle on Friday night. Up next, Norwalk (2-3) will host North Polk this week. Safety Sebastian Castro had two touchdown runs on offense to go along with 3 tackles and a forced fumble on defense in Richards' 50-13 win over Shepard on Friday. Through 4 games this year, Castro has 23 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 interceptions for Richards (4-0) who plays Argo this week. See highlights from Castro's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 quarterback Deuce Hogan was 9/18 passing for 160 yards and 4 touchdowns as Grapevine Faith Christian beat Lincoln by a score of 51-9 on Thursday night. This season, Hogan is currently 33/92 passing for 473 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Faith Christian (4-0) who plays Canadian this week. Defensive end Jake Karchinski had 4 tackles in West De Pere's 45-0 win at Seymour on Friday. Through 6 games this season, Karchinski has 24 tackles, 8 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for West De Pere (6-0) who travels to Menasha this week. Defensive back Dane Belton had 5 tackles in Jesuit's 39-0 win over Ridge Community on Friday. Through 4 games this season, Belton has 15 tackles and 1 interception for Jesuit (4-0) who hosts Osceola this week. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller helped his Ridge View team put up 289 yards of offense, but they struggled to get in the end zone in a 20-6 loss to Sioux Central Friday. Ridge View (0-5) travels to Alta-Aurelia this week. No stats available, but defensive lineman Jalen Hunt and his Belleville team stayed undefeated with a 55-6 win over Wayne Memorial on Friday. This week, Belleville (5-0) hosts Fordson. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs had 3 tackles on defense and a 60 yard touchdown run on offense, but saw his Northmont team lose 49-20 to Wayne on Friday. Playing in 3 games this season, Jacobs has 13 tackles and 1 sack for Northmont (4-1) who plays Lebanon this week. See highlights from Jacobs' game on Friday in the video below.