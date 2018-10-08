In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Tight end Logan Lee had the biggest offensive game of his career Saturday with 8 catches for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns as Orion stayed undefeated with a 49-13 win over Morrison. Lee also had 3 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack in the game. In the second quarter, Lee suffered what he thought was a rib injury and kept on playing, but afterwards discovered that he had actually lacerated his spleen. While there are no long term worries, he will unfortunately miss the rest of the football season as he recovers. Playing in 7 games this year, Lee had 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense this season to go along with 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion (7-0) who hosts Bureau Valley this week.

See one of Lee's touchdown catches from Saturday in the video below.

Other performances Tight end Josiah Miamen had 3 catches for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns as Dunlap cruised past Limestone 48-0 on Friday. Dunlap is now 5-3 on the season and travels to Canton this week. Linebacker Jack Campbell led Cedar Falls with 6 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack in their 55-0 win over Waterloo West on Friday. Through 7 games this year, Campbell has 81 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and 3.5 sacks for Cedar Falls (7-0) who hosts Dubuque Senior this week. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller helped his Ridge View team rush for 236 yards on the ground and added 10 tackles and 4.5 TFL on defense as they beat Fort Dodge St. Edmond by a score of 26-0 on Friday. Ridge View (1-6) travels to Manson Northwest Webster this week. Defensive back Dane Belton had 8 tackles and 2 pass break ups on defense and returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown in Jesuit's 21-7 win over Osceola Friday. Through 6 games, Belton has 27 tackles and 1 interception for Jesuit (6-0) who plays Robinson this week. Running back Tyler Goodson got off to a fast start with a 75 yard touchdown run on the opening play of the game for North Gwinnett on Friday. Goodson finished the night with 15 carries for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns as North Gwinnett beat Mill Creek 50-25. Through 7 games, Goodson has 101 carries for 727 yards and 14 touchdowns for North Gwinnett (5-2) who plays Collins Hill this week.

See Goodson's 75 yard touchdown run on Friday night in the video below.

Wide receiver Desmond Hutson was held to 2 catches for 26 yards on Friday, but Raytown still picked up a 42-35 victory over Fort Osage. Through 7 games, Hutson has 30 catches for 592 yards and 8 touchdowns for Raytown (6-1) who hosts Belton this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres led Norwalk to their third consecutive win as they beat Bondurant-Farrar 19-7 on Friday. Up next, Norwalk (4-3) travels to Ballard this week. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs had 4 tackles and 1 sack on defense and a 59 yard touchdown run on offense as Northmont beat Springfield 25-7 on Friday. Playing in 5 games this season, Jacobs has 19 tackles and 2 sacks for Northmont (6-1) who travels to Centerville this week. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for over 100 yards, but they came up just short in a 27-21 loss to Crestwood on Friday. This week, New Hampton (2-5) travels to Clear Lake. Defensive end Jake Karchinski had a big game on Friday with 5 tackles and 2 sacks in West De Pere's 43-20 win over Waupaca. Through 8 games this season, Karchinski has 32 tackles, 10 TFL, and 6.5 sacks for West De Pere (8-0) who plays Green Bay East this week. See one of Karchinski's sacks on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2019 quarterback Alex Padilla's game was cancelled this past weekend. So far this season, Padilla has completed 90 of 131 pass attempts (68.7%) for 1,097 yards with 16 touchdowns and 1 interception for Cherry Creek (7-0) who plays Eaglecrest this week. Class of 2020 quarterback Deuce Hogan and his Grapevine Faith Christian team had a bye week. On the season, Hogan is currently 38/108 passing for 540 yards with 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Faith Christian (5-0) who hosts Frisco Legacy Christian this week. No stats available, but defensive lineman Jalen Hunt and his Belleville defense shut out Stevenson 46-0 on Friday. This week, Belleville (7-0) plays Franklin. Safety Sebastian Castro had 6 tackles on defense and a 5 yard touchdown run on offense to help Richards beat Lemont 33-3 on Friday. Through 7 games this year, Castro has 32 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 interceptions for Richards (7-0) who plays Reavis this week. See highlights from Castro's game on Friday in the video below.