In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Running back Tyler Goodson had a big night with 16 carries for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground plus 4 catches for 53 yards and 1 receiving touchdown as North Gwinnett beat Collins Hill by a score of 37-14 on Friday. Through 8 games, Goodson has 117 carries for 852 yards and 16 touchdowns for North Gwinnett (6-2) who plays Duluth this week. See one of Goodson's touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Class of 2019 quarterback Alex Padilla was 10/15 passing for 121 yards and 1 touchdown as No. 1 ranked Cherry Creek held on to beat No. 4 Eaglecrest 14-13 on Friday. This season, Padilla has completed 100 of 146 pass attempts (68.5%) for 1,218 yards with 17 touchdowns and 1 interception for Cherry Creek (8-0) who plays Cherokee Trail this week. Defensive end Jake Karchinski helped West De Pere stay undefeated with 3 tackles including 2 TFL in their 56-10 win over Green Bay East on Friday. This season, Karchinski has 35 tackles, 12 TFL, and 6.5 sacks for West De Pere (9-0) who hosts Antigo this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres led Norwalk upfront as they piled up 450 yards of total offense in their 40-32 win at Ballard on Friday. Norwalk (5-3) hosts Gilbert this week. Defensive back Dane Belton had 3 tackles and an interception on defense and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in Jesuit's 52-15 win over Robinson on Friday. This season, Belton has 30 tackles and 2 interceptions for Jesuit (7-0) who plays Clearwater Central Catholic this week. See highlights from Belton's game on Friday in the video below.

Tight end Josiah Miamen had 3 catches for 49 yards and 1 touchdown to help Dunlap beat Canton by a score of 26-22 on Friday. Dunlap is now 6-2 on the season and travels to Morton this week. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller helped his Ridge View team rush for 264 yards on the ground and added 4 tackles and 2 TFL on defense as they beat Manson Northwest Webster 32-19 on Friday. Ridge View (2-6) hosts IKM-Manning in their season finale this week. Wide receiver Desmond Hutson had 5 catches for 57 yards in Raytown's 48-14 win over Belton on Friday. Through 8 games, Hutson has 35 catches for 649 yards and 8 touchdowns for Raytown (7-1) who plays North Kansas City this week. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs had 4 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack plus a 70 yard touchdown run on offense in Northmont's 35-20 win over Centerville Friday. Playing in 6 games this season, Jacobs has 23 tackles and 3 sacks for Northmont (7-1) who plays Springboro this week. See highlights from Jacobs' game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jack Campbell led Cedar Falls with 10 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack in their shutout win over Dubuque Senior 41-0 on Friday. Through 8 games this year, Campbell has 91 tackles, 9.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Cedar Falls (8-0) who plays Cedar Rapids Prairie this week. Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt had 3 tackles and 2 TFL as Belleville stayed undefeated with a 56-6 win over Franklin on Friday. This week, Belleville (8-0) plays Brighton in the KLAA Championship Game with the state playoffs to follow.

Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for over 100 yards, but they struggled to get in the end zone in a 42-7 loss at Clear Lake on Friday. This week, New Hampton (2-6) hosts Hampton-Dumont. Safety Sebastian Castro had 5 tackles and a forced fumble on defense and a 30 yard touchdown run on offense to help Richards beat Reavis by a score of 51-0 on Friday. Through 8 games this season, Castro has 37 tackles, 4 TFL, and 2 interceptions for Richards (8-0) who plays Eisenhower this week. See highlights from Castro's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 quarterback Deuce Hogan was 13/24 passing for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns as Grapevine Faith Christian beat Frisco Legacy Christian by a score of 56-0 on Friday. This season, Hogan is currently 51/132 passing for 697 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Faith Christian (6-0) who plays Prince of Peace Christian this week.

Tight end Logan Lee is out for the rest of the season after suffering a lacerated spleen a week ago. Playing in 7 games, Lee finished with 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense and 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion, who is now 8-0 on the season. Offensive lineman Justin Britt is out for the season after tearing his ACL in September. Currently, his Warren Central team is 9-0 on the year. Finally, more important than anything football related, Class of 2020 prospect Michael Lois continues to make tremendous strides as he recovers from an off the field accident that left him with three broken vertebrae in September.