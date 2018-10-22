In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Linebacker Jack Campbell continued his impressive senior year with 15 tackles and 1 TFL in Cedar Falls' 28-14 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. This season, Campbell has 106 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Cedar Falls (9-0) who hosts Indianola in the first round of the playoffs this week.

Other performances Tight end Josiah Miamen had 4 catches for 102 yards to help Dunlap beat Morton 36-34 on Friday. This season, Miamen has 23 catches for 449 yards and 5 touchdowns for Dunlap (7-2) who play at Yorkville in round one of the playoffs this week. Defensive end Jake Karchinski had 5 tackles and 1 TFL as West De Pere beat Antigo 52-14 in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. This season, Karchinski has 40 tackles, 13 TFL, and 6.5 sacks for West De Pere (10-0) who hosts Freedom in round two this week. No final stats available just yet, but Class of 2019 quarterback Alex Padilla had 2 touchdown passes on Friday as top ranked Cherry Creek beat No. 10 Cherokee Trail by a score of 35-14. Cherry Creek (9-0) plays Grandview this week. Running back Tyler Goodson had a very efficient night on Friday with 4 carries for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns in North Gwinnett's 41-0 win over Duluth. Through 9 games, Goodson has 121 carries for 919 yards and 18 touchdowns for North Gwinnett (7-2) who plays Peachtree Ridge this week. See one of Goodson's touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.

Wide receiver Desmond Hutson had 5 catches for 33 yards in Raytown's 35-34 win over North Kansas City on Friday. Through 9 games, Hutson now has 40 catches for 682 yards and 8 touchdowns for Raytown (8-1) who won their first conference championship in 20 years and clinched a first round bye in the state playoffs. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller helped Ridge View close out their season with a win as they rushed for 217 yards in a 24-19 victory over IKM-Manning on Friday. Ridge View finishes the season with a 3-6 record. Safety Sebastian Castro had 5 tackles and 2 pass breakups on Friday as Richards stayed undefeated with a 41-6 win over Eisenhower. Through 9 games this season, Castro has 42 tackles, 4 TFL, and 2 interceptions for Richards (9-0) who hosts Rock Island in the first round of the state playoffs this week. Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt had 5 tackles, 4 TFL, and a fumble recovery as Belleville beat Brighton 32-17 in the KLAA championship game on Friday. Now, Belleville (9-0) moves on to the state playoffs and will face Dearborn this week.

See highlights from Hunt's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Tyler Endres led the way upfront for Norwalk as they had 168 yards rushing and 119 yards passing in their 35-21 win over Gilbert on Friday. Norwalk (6-3) hosts Spencer in the first round of the playoffs this week. Defensive back Dane Belton had 6 tackles and 1 pass breakup plus a 45 yard punt return that was unfortunately called back due to a penalty in Jesuit's 14-6 loss to Clearwater Central Catholic on Friday. This season, Belton has 36 tackles and 2 interceptions for Jesuit (7-1) who hosts Middleton this week. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 200 yards and had 7 tackles and 2 TFL on defense as they closed out their season with an 8-0 win over Hampton-Dumont on Friday. New Hampton finishes the season with a 3-6 record. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs had 5 tackles and 1 sack on defense and 13 carries for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense as Northmont beat Springboro 38-21 on Friday. Playing in 7 games this season, Jacobs has 28 tackles and 4 sacks for Northmont (8-1) who travels to Miamisburg this week. See highlights from Jacobs' game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 quarterback Deuce Hogan was 3/8 passing for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns as Grapevine Faith Christian beat Prince of Peace Christian 58-3 on Friday. This season, Hogan is currently 54/140 passing for 823 yards with 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Faith Christian (7-0) who has a bye week before playing Fort Worth Southwest Christian on November 2nd. Tight end Logan Lee is out for the rest of the year after suffering a lacerated spleen in week seven. This season, Lee finished with 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense and 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion, who is now 9-0 heading into the playoffs. Offensive lineman Justin Britt is out for the season after tearing his ACL in September. Currently, his Warren Central team is 9-0 on the year. Finally, more important than anything football related, Michael Lois continues to make tremendous strides after an accident that left him with three broken vertebrae in September and was able to make his first visit back to Kinnick Stadium this past weekend.