In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Running back Tyler Goodson scored 4 touchdowns to lead North Gwinnett to a 42-0 win over Peachtree Ridge in their regular season finale on Friday. Through 10 games, Goodson has 125 carries for 971 yards and 22 touchdowns for North Gwinnett, who enters the playoffs with an 8-2 record as they look to defend their state title. In the first round, they will host Central Gwinnett this Friday. See one of Goodson's touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Class of 2019 quarterback Alex Padilla was 16/19 passing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown on Friday, but saw his Cherry Creek team suffer their first loss of the season in a 28-21 overtime game against Grandview. This season, Padilla has completed 130/184 pass attempts (70.7%) for 1,466 yards with 20 touchdowns and 1 interception for Cherry Creek, who enters the playoffs with a 9-1 record. Linebacker Jack Campbell led Cedar Falls with 14 tackles and 1 TFL in their 48-14 playoff win over Indianola on Friday. This season, Campbell has 120 tackles, 11 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Cedar Falls (10-0) who hosts Waukee this week. Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt had 3 TFL and a fumble recovery on defense and a 3 yard touchdown run on offense in Belleville's 28-7 playoff win over Dearborn Friday. Belleville (9-0) will face Monroe in round two this week. See highlights from Hunt's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Jake Karchinski had 3 tackles on Friday as West De Pere advanced to the next round with a 35-6 playoff win over Freedom. On the season, Karchinski currently has 43 tackles, 13 TFL, and 6.5 sacks for West De Pere (11-0) who hosts Notre Dame this week. Tight end Josiah Miamen had a 15 yard touchdown catch in the first half on Friday night, but saw Yorkville come from behind to beat his Dunlap team 28-21. Miamen finishes the season with 24 catches for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns for Dunlap (7-3). Linebacker Jestin Jacobs had 2 tackles, 1 TFL, and a blocked punt in Northmont's 21-6 win over Miamisburg on Friday. This season, Jacobs has 30 tackles and 4 sacks for Northmont (9-1) who hosts Hilliard Darby in the first round of the playoffs this week. See highlights from Jacobs' game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Tyler Endres saw his senior season come to an end after Norwalk's 24-20 loss to Spencer in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. Norwalk finishes the season with a 6-4 record.

Safety Sebastian Castro had 2 tackles on defense and 80 yards rushing and a touchdown on offense as Richards beat Rock Island 49-0 Friday. This season, Castro has 44 tackles, 4 TFL, and 2 interceptions for Richards (10-0) who plays Yorkville this week. Defensive back Dane Belton had 1 tackle and 1 pass breakup on defense and a 36 yard touchdown catch on offense in Jesuit's 42-7 win over Middleton Friday. This season, Belton has 37 tackles and 2 interceptions for Jesuit (8-1) who plays Tampa Catholic this week. See highlights from Belton's game on Friday in the video below.

Wide receiver Desmond Hutson and his Raytown team had a first round bye in the playoffs. Through 9 games, Hutson has 40 catches for 682 yards and 8 touchdowns for Raytown (8-1) who hosts Belton this week. Class of 2020 quarterback Deuce Hogan and his Grapevine Faith Christian team had a bye week. This season, Hogan is currently 54/140 passing for 823 yards with 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Faith Christian (7-0) who plays Fort Worth Southwest Christian on Friday.

Offensive lineman Ezra Miller led the way upfront as Ridge View finished with 1,965 yards on the ground this season. On defense, Miller added 44 tackles and 10 TFL for Ridge View, who finished the year with a 3-6 record.

Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 1,285 yards on the season. On defense, Fenske finished with 36 tackles and 9.5 TFL for New Hampton, who had a 3-6 record this year.

Tight end Logan Lee is recovering from a lacerated spleen suffered in week seven. On the season, Lee has 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense and 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion, who is 10-0 and in the second round of the playoffs. Offensive lineman Justin Britt is out for the season after tearing his ACL in September. Currently, his Warren Central team is 10-0 on the year. Finally, more important than anything football related, Michael Lois continues to make tremendous strides after an accident that left him with three broken vertebrae in September and was recently able to make his first visit back to Iowa City since the injury.