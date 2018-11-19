In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Running back Tyler Goodson had a big game on Friday with 22 carries for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns in North Gwinnett's 41-7 playoff win over West Forsyth. This season, Goodson has 159 carries for 1,121 yards and 25 touchdowns for North Gwinnett (10-2) who plays at Colquitt County in the next round, which is a rematch of last year's state title game. See highlights from Goodson's game on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Linebacker Jack Campbell had 14 tackles and 1.5 TFL on Friday night, but his Cedar Falls team lost a close one to West Des Moines Dowling 22-16 in the Class 4A state championship game. This season, Campbell had 168 tackles, 12.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Cedar Falls (12-1). Defensive end Jake Karchinski had 2 tackles and a fumble recovery in West De Pere's state title game at Camp Randall Friday, but saw Catholic Memorial beat them by a score of 37-24. On the season, Karchinski had 55 tackles, 16 TFL, and 7.5 sacks for West De Pere (13-1). Class of 2019 quarterback Alex Padilla was 7/17 passing for 59 yards and threw a pair of interceptions on Friday, but his Cherry Creek team still picked up a 24-16 playoff win over Ralston Valley. This season, Padilla has completed 153 of 223 pass attempts for 1,805 yards with 23 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Cherry Creek (11-1) who plays Columbine in the next round this week. Safety Sebastian Castro finished with 8 tackles and an interception on defense plus threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for another on offense, but saw his Richards team lose a close one to Crete-Monee 38-35 in the state semifinals on Saturday. This season, Castro had 65 tackles, 6 TFL, and 5 interceptions for Richards (12-1). Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt had 3 TFL and 2 sacks on Saturday, but saw his Belleville team lose to Chippewa Valley 28-16 in the Division I state semifinals. Belleville finishes the season with a 12-1 record. Class of 2020 QB commit Deuce Hogan was 9/16 passing for 150 yards and 1 touchdown as Grapevine Faith Christian hung on to beat Bishop Gorman 35-33 in the playoffs Friday. This season, Hogan is 95/213 passing for 1,421 yards with 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Faith Christian (9-1) who plays Trinity Christian in the next round. Class of 2020 defensive end Isaiah Bruce was held to just 23 yards on the ground on offense as Lena-Winslow lost to Forreston 34-28 in the 1A semifinals on Saturday. Bruce finishes the season with 1,171 yards and 19 touchdowns for Lena-Winslow (11-2). Defensive back Dane Belton had a big game for Jesuit with 10 tackles and an interception that he returned 70 yards for a touchdown in their 31-3 playoff win over Immokalee on Friday. On the season, Belton has 56 tackles and 3 interceptions for Jesuit (11-1) who plays Jefferson in the next round this week. See highlights from Belton's game on Friday in the video below.

Season ending stats Tight end commit Josiah Miamen finished with 24 catches for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns this season, leading Dunlap to a 7-3 record. Defensive end Chris Reames finished the season with with 63 tackles, 11 TFL, and 2 sacks to help Van Meter go 11-1 and make it all the way to the Class 1A semifinals. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs finished the season with 38 tackles and 4 sacks on defense to go along with 51 carries for 365 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense, helping Northmont finish with a 10-2 record. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller led the way upfront as Ridge View finished with 1,965 yards on the ground this season. On defense, Miller added 44 tackles and 10 TFL for Ridge View, who finished the year with a 3-6 record. Wide receiver Desmond Hutson finished with 47 catches for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, leading Raytown to an 8-2 record. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 1,285 yards on the season. On defense, Fenske finished with 36 tackles and 9.5 TFL for New Hampton, who had a 3-6 record this year. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres led the way upfront for a balanced Norwalk attack this season as they had 1,917 yards passing and 1,321 yards rushing, finishing with a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs. Tight end Logan Lee suffered a lacerated spleen in week seven, but still finished the year with 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense to go along with 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion, who had an 11-1 record this season. Offensive lineman Justin Britt is out for the season after tearing his ACL in September. Currently, his Warren Central team is 12-0 on the year and in the state semifinals. Finally, the best news of all is Michael Lois continues to make tremendous strides after an accident that left him with three broken vertebrae in September and last month he was able to make his first visit back to Iowa City since the injury.