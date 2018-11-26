In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Defensive back Dane Belton came up big for Jesuit on Friday with 7 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup in their 34-14 playoff win over Tampa Jefferson. On the season, Belton has 63 tackles and 4 interceptions for Jesuit (12-1) who plays Cardinal Gibbons in the next round this week. See highlights from Belton's game on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Class of 2019 QB commit Alex Padilla was 5/10 passing for 43 yards as Cherry Creek mostly kept the ball on the ground in their 10-7 win over Columbine in the state semifinals on Friday. This season, Padilla is 158/233 passing for 1,848 yards with 23 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Cherry Creek (12-1) who plays Valor Christian in the state championship game on Saturday. Running back Tyler Goodson was held to just 26 yards on 15 carries as North Gwinnett was shutout by nationally ranked Colquitt County 45-0 in the state quarterfinals on Friday. On the season, Goodson finished with 174 carries for 1,147 yards and 25 touchdowns for North Gwinnett (10-3). Class of 2020 QB commit Deuce Hogan was 11/31 passing for 86 yards with 1 interception as Grapevine Faith Christian struggled to get anything going offensively in a 41-0 playoff loss to Trinity Christian on Friday. On the season, Hogan finished 106/244 passing for 1,507 yards with 18 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for Faith Christian (9-2).

Season ending stats Linebacker Jack Campbell had 168 tackles, 12.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks this season as he led Cedar Falls to a 12-1 record and a state runner-up finish in Class 4A. Safety Sebastian Castro had 65 tackles, 6 TFL, and 5 interceptions for Richards this season as he led the team to a 12-1 record. Tight end commit Josiah Miamen finished with 24 catches for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns this season, leading Dunlap to a 7-3 record. Defensive end Jake Karchinski finished the season with 55 tackles, 16 TFL, and 7.5 sacks as he led state runner-up West De Pere to a 13-1 record. Defensive end Chris Reames finished the season with with 63 tackles, 11 TFL, and 2 sacks to help Van Meter go 11-1 and make it all the way to the Class 1A semifinals. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs finished the season with 38 tackles and 4 sacks on defense to go along with 51 carries for 365 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense, helping Northmont finish with a 10-2 record. Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt was a force on both sides of the ball for Belleville this season, playing running back, defensive end, and defensive tackle, and leading them to a 12-1 record. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller led the way upfront as Ridge View finished with 1,965 yards on the ground this season. On defense, Miller added 44 tackles and 10 TFL for Ridge View, who finished the year with a 3-6 record. Wide receiver Desmond Hutson finished with 47 catches for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, leading Raytown to an 8-2 record. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 1,285 yards on the season. On defense, Fenske finished with 36 tackles and 9.5 TFL for New Hampton, who had a 3-6 record this year. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres led the way upfront for a balanced Norwalk attack this season as they had 1,917 yards passing and 1,321 yards rushing, finishing with a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs. Tight end Logan Lee suffered a lacerated spleen in week seven, but still finished the year with 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense to go along with 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion, who had an 11-1 record this season. Offensive lineman Justin Britt missed most of the season after tearing his ACL in September. His Warren Central team went 13-0 and won a state championship. Class of 2020 defensive end Isaiah Bruce was a playmaker on both sides of the ball for Lena-Winslow this year and had 1,171 yards and 19 touchdowns during their 11-2 season. Finally, the best news of all is Michael Lois continues to make tremendous strides after an accident that left him with three broken vertebrae in September. Lois has been able to visit Iowa City twice now since the accident and still hopes to play college football if possible.