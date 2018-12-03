In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

See highlights from Belton's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive back Dane Belton had 4 tackles and 2 pass breakups on Friday, but Tampa Jesuit struggled to get much going offensively in their 14-3 playoff loss to Cardinal Gibbons. On the season, Belton finished with 67 tackles and 4 interceptions for Jesuit (12-2).

See highlights from Padilla's game on Saturday in the video below.

Class of 2019 QB commit Alex Padilla was 12/18 passing for 103 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in Cherry Creek's 24-14 loss to Valor Christian in the state championship game at Mile High Stadium on Saturday. This season, Padilla completed 170 of 251 pass attempts for 1,951 yards with 24 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for Cherry Creek (12-2).

Season ending stats

Running back Tyler Goodson finished with 174 carries for 1,147 yards and 25 touchdowns this season for North Gwinnett, who had a 10-3 record on the year.

Linebacker Jack Campbell had 168 tackles, 12.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks this season as he led Cedar Falls to a 12-1 record and a state runner-up finish in Class 4A.

Safety Sebastian Castro had 65 tackles, 6 TFL, and 5 interceptions for Richards this season as he led the team to a 12-1 record.

Tight end commit Josiah Miamen finished with 24 catches for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns this season, leading Dunlap to a 7-3 record.

Defensive end Jake Karchinski finished the season with 55 tackles, 16 TFL, and 7.5 sacks as he led state runner-up West De Pere to a 13-1 record.

Defensive end Chris Reames finished the season with with 63 tackles, 11 TFL, and 2 sacks to help Van Meter go 11-1 and make it all the way to the Class 1A semifinals.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs finished the season with 38 tackles and 4 sacks on defense to go along with 51 carries for 365 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense, helping Northmont finish with a 10-2 record.

Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt was a force at defensive tackle for Belleville this season, finishing with 63 tackles, 27 TFL, and 13 sacks in leading them to a 12-1 record.

Offensive lineman Ezra Miller led the way upfront as Ridge View finished with 1,965 yards on the ground this season. On defense, Miller added 44 tackles and 10 TFL for Ridge View, who finished the year with a 3-6 record.

Wide receiver Desmond Hutson finished with 47 catches for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, leading Raytown to an 8-2 record.

Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 1,285 yards on the season. On defense, Fenske finished with 36 tackles and 9.5 TFL for New Hampton, who had a 3-6 record this year.

Offensive lineman Tyler Endres led the way upfront for a balanced Norwalk attack this season as they had 1,917 yards passing and 1,321 yards rushing, finishing with a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs.

Tight end Logan Lee suffered a lacerated spleen in week seven, but still finished the year with 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense to go along with 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion, who had an 11-1 record this season.

Offensive lineman Justin Britt missed most of the season after tearing his ACL in September. His Warren Central team went 13-0 and won a state championship.

Class of 2020 quarterback commit Deuce Hogan finished the season 106/244 passing for 1,507 yards with 18 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for Faith Christian, who had a 9-2 record on the year.

Class of 2020 defensive end Isaiah Bruce was a playmaker on both sides of the ball for Lena-Winslow this year and had 1,171 yards and 19 touchdowns during their 11-2 season.

Finally, the best news of all is Michael Lois continues to make tremendous strides after an accident that left him with three broken vertebrae in September. Lois has been able to visit Iowa City twice now since the accident and still hopes to play college football if possible.