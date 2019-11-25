In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Running back Gavin Williams had a big night on Friday with 25 carries for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Dowling Catholic's 21-16 win over rival Valley in the Class 4A state championship game. This season, Williams finishes with 140 carries for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing 3 games with a foot injury for Dowling Catholic (12-1). See one of Williams' highlights on Friday in the video below.



Other Performances Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 13/23 passing for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns as Faith Christian beat Dallas Christian 28-17 in the second round of the playoffs on Friday. On the season season, Hogan is 147/268 passing (54.9%) for 2,237 yards with 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Faith Christian (10-1) who plays Trinity Christian in the next round. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 2 catches for 33 yards and 1 touchdown in Trinity Christian's 59-0 playoff win over Brook Hill on Saturday. On the season, Yelverton now has 55 catches for 539 yards and 8 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (11-1) who plays Faith Christian in the next round. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury helped Byron advance to the state championship game with a 7-3 win over Princeton on Saturday. Byron is now 12-1 on the season and will face Williamsville this Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb for the Class 3A state title. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes saw his senior season come to an end after Belleville's 22-19 loss to Brighton in the state semifinals on Saturday. On the season, Deasfernandes had 22 tackles, 8 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Belleville (12-1). Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a 44-30 semifinal win over Annawan-Wethersfield on Saturday. Lena-Winslow is now 13-0 this year and will face Central A&M in the Class 1A state championship game this week. Mason Richman had 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, and a blocked punt that led to a touchdown, but saw his senior season end after Blue Valley's 28-7 loss to Olathe North in the state semifinals on Friday. This season, Richman had 45 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 blocked kicks this season for Blue Valley (8-4). See highlights from Richman's senior season in the video below.

Running back Leshon Williams, who missed 6 weeks with an ankle injury this season, finished the year with 121 carries for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns for Richards (10-2). Linebacker Jay Higgins finished his senior season with 151 tackles and 8 TFL on defense and 26 catches for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense for Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3) this year. Defensive end Deontae Craig finished his senior season with 63 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception for Culver Academies (6-5) this year. AJ Lawson finished his senior season with 39 catches for 681 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense and 2 interceptions on defense for Decatur MacArthur (5-5) this year. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness finished his senior season with 49 tackles, 24 TFL, and 7 sacks for Barrington (6-4) this year. Wide receiver Diante Vines finished his senior season with 49 catches for 552 yards and 8 touchdowns for Taft (5-3) this year. Defensive end Yahya Black finished his senior season with 58 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Marshall (9-1) this year. Safety Reginald Bracy finished his senior season with 89 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception for St. Paul's (8-4) this year. Defensive lineman Logan Jones finished his senior season with 33 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks for Lewis Central (10-2) this year. Tight end Luke Lachey finished with 57 catches for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns receiving this season. Lachey also had 43 carries for 337 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground and 5 interceptions on defense for Grandview Heights (7-5) this year. See highlights from Lachey's senior season in the video below.



Wide receiver Quavon Matthews and cornerback Keylen Gulley led Largo to an 8-4 record this year. On the season, Matthews finished with 22 catches for 449 yards and 2 touchdowns and Gulley 58 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 1 interception. Offensive lineman Josh Volk and linebacker/defensive end Ethan Hurkett led Cedar Rapids Xavier to an 8-2 record this year. Defensively, Hurkett finished with 70 tackles and 14.5 TFL on the season. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell finished his junior year with 95 tackles and 6.5 TFL for Urbandale (7-4) this season. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby led the way upfront as Cedar Rapids Kennedy had a pair of 1,000 yard rushers this season and finished with a 10-2 record. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves finished his sophomore season with 69 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (5-4) this year. Michael Lois had to sit out his senior year for Elkhorn (2-7) as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. The next step will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. Wide receiver Jack Johnson, a preferred walk-on commit for Iowa, finished his senior year with 35 catches for 429 yards and 7 touchdowns for Valley (12-1). Wide receiver Isaiah Wagner, a preferred walk-on commit for Iowa, finished his senior year with 26 catches for 394 yards and 4 touchdowns for Southeast Polk (7-3). Kicker Aaron Blom, a preferred walk-on commit for Iowa, made 24/25 extra point attempts and 6/7 field goals with a long of 46 yards this season for Oskaloosa (6-4).