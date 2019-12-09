In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

See Yelverton's touchdown catch on Friday in the video below.

On the season, Yelverton finishes with 62 catches for 594 yards and 9 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (13-1).

Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 4 catches for 14 yards and a touchdown to help Trinity Christian Cedar Hill win their state championship game 48-19 over Regents School of Austin Friday.

Season Stats

Quarterback Deuce Hogan finished 159/291 passing (54.6%) for 2,362 yards with 30 touchdowns and 6 interceptions for Faith Christian (10-2) this year.

Running back Gavin Williams, who missed 3 weeks with a foot injury this season, finished with 140 carries for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns for Dowling Catholic (12-1) this year, leading the Maroons to a state title.

Linebacker Jay Higgins finished his senior season with 151 tackles and 8 TFL on defense and 26 catches for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense for Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3) this year.

Defensive end Deontae Craig finished his senior season with 63 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception for Culver Academies (6-5) this year.

Running back Leshon Williams, who missed 6 weeks with an ankle injury this season, finished the year with 121 carries for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns for Richards (10-2).

AJ Lawson finished his senior season with 39 catches for 681 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense and 2 interceptions on defense for Decatur MacArthur (5-5) this year.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness finished his senior season with 49 tackles, 24 TFL, and 7 sacks for Barrington (6-4) this year.

Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury led the way upfront as Byron made it all the way to the state title game in Class 3A this year and finished the season with a 12-2 record.

Wide receiver Diante Vines finished his senior season with 49 catches for 552 yards and 8 touchdowns for Taft (5-3) this year.

Defensive end Yahya Black finished his senior season with 58 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Marshall (9-1) this year.

Safety Reginald Bracy finished his senior season with 89 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception for St. Paul's (8-4) this year.

Mason Richman finished his senior season with 45 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 blocked kicks this season for Blue Valley (8-4) this year.

Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes finished his senior season with 22 tackles, 8 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Belleville (12-1) this year.

Defensive lineman Logan Jones finished his senior season with 33 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks for Lewis Central (10-2) this year.

Tight end Luke Lachey finished with 57 catches for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns receiving this season. Lachey also had 43 carries for 337 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground and 5 interceptions on defense for Grandview Heights (7-5) this year.

Wide receiver Quavon Matthews and cornerback Keylen Gulley led Largo to an 8-4 record this year. On the season, Matthews finished with 22 catches for 449 yards and 2 touchdowns and Gulley 58 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

Offensive lineman Josh Volk and linebacker/defensive end Ethan Hurkett led Cedar Rapids Xavier to an 8-2 record this year. Defensively, Hurkett finished with 70 tackles and 14.5 TFL on the season.

Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 OL commit Gennings Dunker led Lena-Winslow to an undefeated state championship season this year. Bruce finished with 84 carries for 1,050 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense to go along with 63 tackles and 15 TFL on defense for Lena-Winslow (14-0).

Michael Lois had to sit out his senior year for Elkhorn (2-7) as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. The next step will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus to determine the next step in his football career.

Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell finished his junior year with 95 tackles and 6.5 TFL for Urbandale (7-4) this season.

Class of 2021 defensive tackle commit Griffin Liddle finished his junior year with 60 tackles and 9 TFL for Bettendorf (9-3) this season.

No season stats available yet for Class of 2021 LB/DE Justice Sullivan. His Eden Prairie team finished 7-3 on the season.

Class of 2021 linebacker commit Zach Twedt finished his junior year with 147 tackles on defense to go along with 474 yards rushing, 260 yards receiving, and six touchdown on offense for Roland-Story (1-8) this season.

Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby led the way upfront as Cedar Rapids Kennedy had a pair of 1,000 yard rushers this season and finished with a 10-2 record.

Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves finished his sophomore season with 69 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (5-4) this year.

Wide receiver Jack Johnson, a preferred walk-on commit for Iowa, finished his senior year with 35 catches for 429 yards and 7 touchdowns for Valley (12-1).

Wide receiver Isaiah Wagner, a preferred walk-on commit for Iowa, finished his senior year with 26 catches for 394 yards and 4 touchdowns for Southeast Polk (7-3).

Kicker Aaron Blom, a preferred walk-on commit for Iowa, made 24/25 extra point attempts and 6/7 field goals with a long of 46 yards this season for Oskaloosa (6-4).

Defensive lineman Jeremy Chaplin, a preferred walk-on commit for Iowa, finished his senior year with 46 tackles and 8.5 TFL this season for Waverly-Shell Rock (3-6).

Safety Jake Fisher, a preferred walk-on commit for Iowa, finished his senior year with 1,175 yards rushing, 794 yards passing and 34 touchdowns on offense to go along with 44 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 1 interception on defense for Treynor (10-1).