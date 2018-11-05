In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Class of 2020 quarterback commit Deuce Hogan had a huge game on Friday night as he completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 297 yards and 5 touchdowns in Grapevine Faith Christian's 48-7 win over Fort Worth Southwest Christian. Only a junior, Hogan is already the all time passing leader at Faith Christian with 5,407 career yards after this past weekend. On the season, Hogan has completed 73 of 171 pass attempts for 1,120 yards with 16 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Faith Christian (8-0) who travels to Fort Worth Christian this week. See one of Hogan's completions on Friday in the video below.

Other performances New defensive end commit Chris Reames had 2 tackles and 1 TFL to help Van Meter beat West Branch 31-21 in the Class 1A quarterfinals Friday. This season, Reames has 59 tackles, 9 TFL, and 2 sacks for Van Meter (11-0) who plays West Sioux in the semifinals this week. Wide receiver Desmond Hutson had 7 catches for 47 yards, but saw his senior season come to an end Friday as Raytown lost to Belton 35-7 in the playoffs. On the year, Hutson had 47 catches for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns for Raytown, who finishes with an 8-2 record. Running back Tyler Goodson and his North Gwinnett team had a bye week. This season, Goodson has 125 carries for 965 yards and 22 touchdowns for North Gwinnett (8-2) who hosts Central Gwinnett in the first round of the playoffs this Friday. Safety Sebastian Castro had 10 tackles, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble on defense along with a 12 yard touchdown run on offense as Richards came from behind to beat Yorkville 35-21 in the playoffs Friday night. On the season, Castro now has 54 tackles, 6 TFL, and 4 interceptions for Richards (11-0) who plays Normal West in the quarterfinals this week. See highlights from Castro's game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jack Campbell led Cedar Falls with 12 tackles in their 40-7 win over Waukee in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday. This season, Campbell has 132 tackles, 11 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Cedar Falls (11-0) who plays Southeast Polk in the semifinals this week. Class of 2019 quarterback Alex Padilla and his Cherry Creek team had a first round bye in the playoffs. This season, Padilla has completed 130 of 184 pass attempts for 1,466 yards with 20 touchdowns and 1 interception for Cherry Creek (9-1) who hosts Castle View Friday. Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt had 2 tackles and 1 TFL on defense and a 1 yard touchdown run on offense to help Belleville beat Monroe by a score of 49-33 on Friday. Belleville (10-0) will face West Bloomfield this week in the regional finals. Defensive back Dane Belton had 2 tackles and 2 pass breakups to help Tampa Jesuit beat rival Tampa Catholic 17-7 on Friday. This season, Belton has 43 tackles and 2 interceptions for Jesuit (9-1) who plays DeSoto County in the playoffs this week. See highlights from Belton's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Jake Karchinski had 3 tackles, 1 TFL, and a forced fumble as West De Pere beat Notre Dame 17-3 in the playoffs on Friday. On the season, Karchinski now has 46 tackles, 14 TFL, and 6.5 sacks for West De Pere (12-0) who plays Rice Lake e this week.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs, who was recently invited to the U.S. Army All-American Game, had 4 tackles on defense and 10 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on offense as Northmont beat Hilliard Darby 42-20 on Friday. This season, Jacobs has 34 tackles and 4 sacks for Northmont (10-1) who plays Pickerington Central in the next round of the playoffs. New Class of 2020 defensive end commit Isaiah Bruce had a pair of touchdown runs on offense and recorded a sack for a safety on defense as Lena-Winslow beat Chicago Orr 49-14 in the playoffs Saturday. Lena-Winslow is now 10-1 on the season and will play Aurora Christian in the quarterfinals this week. See one of Bruce's touchdown runs on Saturday in the video below.

Tight end commit Josiah Miamen finished his senior season with 24 catches for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns, leading Dunlap to a 7-3 record and an appearance in the Class 6A playoffs. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller led the way upfront as Ridge View finished with 1,965 yards on the ground this season. On defense, Miller added 44 tackles and 10 TFL for Ridge View, who finished the year with a 3-6 record. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 1,285 yards on the season. On defense, Fenske finished with 36 tackles and 9.5 TFL for New Hampton, who had a 3-6 record this year. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres led the way upfront for a balanced Norwalk attack this season as they had 1,917 yards passing and 1,321 yards rushing, finishing with a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs.

Tight end Logan Lee is recovering from a lacerated spleen suffered in week seven. On the season, Lee has 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense and 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion, who is 11-0 and in the third round of the playoffs. Offensive lineman Justin Britt is out for the season after tearing his ACL in September. Currently, his Warren Central team is 11-0 on the year and in the state quarterfinals. Finally, more important than anything football related, Michael Lois continues to make tremendous strides after an accident that left him with three broken vertebrae in September and was recently able to make his first visit back to Iowa City since the injury.