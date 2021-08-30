In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had a crazy game in 8-man football Friday night as he accounted for a total of 10 touchdowns in Winfield-Mt Union's 84-34 win over Moravia. Playing quarterback on offense, Buffington was 11/15 passing for 288 yards with 6 touchdowns through the air and had 19 carries for 152 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground. On defense, he finished the night with 5.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and 1 sack and had an 83 yard kickoff return on special teams as well. Winfield-Mt. Union (1-0) hosts Iowa Valley this week. See one of Buffington's touchdowns on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 4 tackles and 1 TFL on defense and led the way upfront on offense as Southeast Valley had almost 400 yards in their 28-0 win over Interstate 35 on Friday. Southeast Valley (1-0) travels to Emmetsburg this week. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had 3 tackles and 1 TFL to help Norwalk pick up a 34-31 win over Pella on Friday. Norwalk (1-0) travels to Des Moines Lincoln this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox helped East Buchanan rack up 351 rushing yards in their 24-12 win over Highland on Friday. On defense, Fox had 3 tackles and 1 TFL in the game. East Buchanan (1-0) hosts North Linn this week. Quarterback Carson May was 21/35 passing for 305 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions on Friday, but it was not enough as Jones lost to Bethany 27-14 in their season opener. Jones (0-1) hosts Lincoln Christian this week. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Wide receiver Jacob Bostick was held to just 2 catches for 11 yards on Friday as Palatine lost their season opener to St. Charles North by a score of 24-0. Palatine (0-1) hosts Hersey this week. Offensive lineman Kale Krogh and his Ballard team were held to 278 yards on Friday as Bondurant-Farrar jumped out to an early lead on their way to a 47-14 win. On defense, Krogh had 2 tackles in the game. Ballard (0-1) travels to ADM this week. Kicker Drew Stevens, a walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, was 2/2 on PATs in North Augusta's 29-14 loss to Ridge View on Friday. Through 2 games, Steven has made 1/2 field goals and 4/4 PATs for North Augusta (1-1) who travels to Grovetown this week. Running back Jaziun Patterson had 15 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown to help Deerfield Beach come from behind to beat Miami Edison 30-22 in their season opener on Friday. Deerfield Beach (1-0) plays at Dillard this week. See highlights from Patterson's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Caden Crawford and his Lansing team had a preseason jamboree this past weekend and will finally play their season opener September 3 against Schlagle. Linebacker Jayden Montgomery was out of the lineup again this week due to injury, but should be returning soon for Bay Port, who picked up a 28-14 win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Younger brother Tevyn Montgomery, a Class of 2024 prospect, had a 5 yard touchdown run in the game. Bay Port (2-0) hosts Sheboygan North this week. Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury, but saw his Waunakee team win a close one 34-31 over Middleton in week two. Waunakee (2-0) hosts Janesville Parker this week. Tight end commit Addison Ostrenga filled up the stat sheet again this week with 3 catches for 53 yards on offense, 4 tackles and 1 interception on defense, and a blocked punt on special teams in Sun Prairie's 49-21 win over Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday. In 2 games, Ostrenga now has 5 catches for 77 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble on defense for Sun Prairie (2-0) who plays at Madison La Follette this week. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Thursday in the video below.