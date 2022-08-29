In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performances of the Week Running back Kendrick Raphael was a big play waiting to happen on Friday night as he finished with five carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns on offense and also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown on special teams as Naples beat Lehigh 45-9. Naples (1-0) plays at Venice this week. See highlights from Raphael's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had another huge game in eight-man football on Friday, finishing with 11.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack on defense and 239 yards rushing, 31 yards receiving, and five touchdowns on offense as Winfield-Mt. Union beat Moravia 64-50. Through two games, Buffington now has 41 carries for 512 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, three catches for 66 yards and one touchdown receiving, and 22.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception on defense, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown on special teams. Winfield-Mt. Union (2-0) plays at Iowa Valley this week. See one of Buffington's touchdown runs from Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way up front for a balanced Southeast Polk attack as they finished with 212 yards passing and 252 yards rushing in 38-24 win over Dowling in their season opener Friday. Southeast Polk (1-0) plays at West Des Moines Valley this week. Linebacker Ben Kueter had 12 tackles and three tackles for loss on defense and 33 yards rushing and eight yards receiving on offense, but saw City High lose to Iowa City Liberty 36-19 at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. City High (0-1) travels to Cedar Rapids Jefferson this week, Defensive end David Caulker had 3.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks on Friday as Des Moines North beat Des Moines Hoover 30-6. Through two games, Caulker has 9.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. North (1-1) hosts Des Moines East this week. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way as Roncalli rushed for 205 yards and shutout Franklin Central 17-0 on Friday. Defensively, Lauck had two tackles and one sack in the game. Roncalli (2-0) hosts Indianapolis Bishop Chatard this week. Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished with 4.5 tackles and one tackle for loss on Friday as Norwalk beat Pella 44-20 in their season opener. Norwalk (1-0) hosts Des Moines Lincoln this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg pick up an impressive 42-35 win over Indianapolis Cathedral on Friday. Brownsburg (2-0) travels to Franklin Central this week. Defensive back John Nestor finished with five tackles and one tackle for loss, but saw Chicago Marist lose to Glenbard West 33-31 in their season opener Saturday. Marist (0-1) travels to Richards this week. Wide receiver Alex Mota was held to two catches for 39 yards and one carry for six yards in Marion's 26-0 loss to Clear Creek Amana on Friday. Defensively, Mota had five tackles and added one kickoff return for 17 yards on special teams. Marion (0-1) hosts Cedar Rapids Washington this week. Defensive back Zach Lutmer did it all for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in their 52-7 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Friday. Lutmer finished with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground, 69 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air, and added four tackles on defense and a 33 yard punt return on special teams as well. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0) travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton this week. See highlights from Lutmer's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard led Iroquois West to a 20-8 win over Hoopeston-Armstrong in their season opener Friday. Offensively, Iroquois West finished with 208 rushing yards and defensively Leonard had two sacks in the game. Iroquois West (1-0) hosts Oakwood this week. Defensive back Kahlil Tate finished with six tackles and one tackle for loss, but saw his Kenwood Academy team lose their season opener 21-18 to Glenbard North on Saturday. Kenwood (0-1) travels to Bradley-Bourbonnais this week. No stats available, but defensive end Kenny Merrieweather and his Detroit King team lost their season opener 44-26 at Warren Central on Friday. King (0-1) hosts Detroit Mumford this week. No stats available, but defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creek team beat Ralston Valley 35-21 in their season opener on Friday. Cherry Creek (1-0) travels to Ohio this week to face St. Edward. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had two tackles and two interceptions on defense, one catch for nine yards on offense, and averaged 43.5 yards per punt on Friday as he led Williamsburg to a 31-0 win over Iowa City Regina. Williamsburg (1-0) plays at Van Meter this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led East Buchanan up front as they racked up 307 rushing yards in a 54-0 win over Highland on Friday. Defensively, Fox had three tackles, one sack, and a 13-yard interception return in the game. East Buchanan (1-0) plays at North Linn this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries had five tackles and one sack on defense and threw for 186 yards and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on offense in Monticello's 21-13 loss to Cascade on Friday. Monticello (0-1) hosts Maquoketa this week. Tight end Zach Ortwerth missed the season opener for SLUH on Friday as he continues to recover from off-season labrum surgery, but should be back on the field soon. SLUH (0-1) lost to St. Mary's 42-10 on Friday and plays at Timberland this week. Quarterback Marco Lainez will finally have his season opener this weekend as The Hun School hosts Mastery on Saturday, September 3rd. Defensive back Aidan Hall had a good all-around game for Harlan on Thursday with five tackles on defense to go along with 78 yards receiving, 73 yards rushing, and two touchdowns on offense, but saw Lewis Central score twice in the game's final three minutes to post a 30-27 victory in the season opener for both teams. Harlan (0-1) plays at Grinnell this week. See highlights from Hall's game on Thursday in the video below.