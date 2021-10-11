In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Quarterback Carson May was 15/30 passing for 244 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and had 59 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground in Jones' 38-29 loss to Crossings Christian on Friday. In 6 games, May is now 100/160 passing (62.5%) for 1,798 yards with 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. Jones (3-3) hosts Kellyville this Thursday. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Caden Crawford racked up 20 tackles and 4 TFL in Lansing's 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. Through 6 games, Crawford has 82 tackles this season. Lansing (2-4) travels to Basehor-Linwood this week. See highlights from Crawford's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 5 tackles and 1 sack on defense and led the way upfront as Southeast Valley had nearly 400 yards of offense their 40-3 win over Pocahontas on Friday. Through 7 games, Graves has 30.5 tackles, 5 TFL, and 3 sacks this season. Southeast Valley (7-0) travels to Spirit Lake this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Cam Buffington had 143 yards passing, 143 yards rushing, and 2 touchdowns on offense and 7.5 tackles on defense in Winfield-Mt Union's 47-20 loss to WACO on Friday. Through 6 games this season, Buffington has 1,083 yards passing and 16 touchdowns through the air, 925 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on the ground, and 49 tackles, 5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. Winfield-Mt. Union (4-2) travels to English Valleys this week.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox paved the way for an East Buchanan rushing attack that finished with an impressive 411 yards on the ground in their 30-0 win over Clayton Ridge on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 4 tackles and 2 TFL in the game and now has 38.5 tackles and 11.5 TFL on the season. East Buchanan (6-1) hosts South Winneshiek this week. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had 4 tackles and 2 TFL in Norwalk's 42-0 win over Perry on Friday. Through 7 games, Borcherding-Johnson has 24.5 tackles and 7 TFL this season. Norwalk (6-1) travels to Carlisle this week. Class of 2023 linebacker Ben Kueter had 9.5 tackles and 3 TFL on defense and 2 catches for 88 yards on offense in City High's 31-14 loss to Pleasant Valley on Friday. In 7 games this season, Kueter has 60.5 tackles, 26 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and a fumble return for a touchdown on defense and 11 catches for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense. City High (6-1) hosts Davenport West this week. Kicker Drew Stevens set a school record with 8 touchbacks and was 6/6 on PATs as North Augusta beat Airport 50-10 on Friday. Through 7 games this season, Stevens has made 4/5 field goals with a long of 50 yards and is 18/18 on PATs. North Augusta (3-4) hosts South Aiken this week.

Running back Jaziun Patterson had a bye week on his scheduled, which gave him a chance to make his official visit to Iowa this past weekend. Deerfield Beach (4-2) hosts Coral Springs this Thursday. With offensive lineman Kale Krogh still out with an ankle injury, Ballard was able to pick up a 43-42 win over North Polk on Friday. Ballard (3-4) travels to Algona this week. Tight end Cael Vanderbush missed Friday's game due to injury as Plainfield lost to Whiteland 31-6. Vanderbush, who expects to be back in the lineup this week, has 29 catches for 622 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. Plainfield (3-5) hosts Martinsville this week. Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler remains out with an ankle injury, but hopes to return for the playoffs. His Waunakee team stayed undefeated with a 56-6 win over Janesville Craig on Friday. Waunakee (8-0) hosts Beaver Dam this week. Linebacker Jayden Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury. His Bay Port team picked up a 42-6 win over Green Bay Southwest Friday with younger brother Tevyn Montgomery rushing for 28 yards and a touchdown. Bay Port (7-1) hosts Ashwaubenon this week. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick remains out with a knee injury. His Palatine team picked up a 27-10 win over Barrington on Friday. Appearing in 3 games, Bostick has 11 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Palatine (4-3) plays Fremd this week. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 3 catches for 48 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and 5 tackles on defense as Sun Prairie beat Middleton 26-21 on Friday. In 8 games, Ostrenga has 17 catches for 312 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense and 21 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, and 1 interception on defense this season. Sun Prairie (8-0) travels to Verona this week. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.