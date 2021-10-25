In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Class of 2023 linebacker Ben Kueter had great all around game on Thursday, finishing with 5.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks on defense and 3 catches for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense as City High beat Davenport Central 63-7. In 9 games this season, Kueter has 73 tackles, 31.5 TFL, and 7 sacks on defense and 16 catches for 282 yards and 6 touchdowns on offense. City High (8-1) hosts Urbandale this week in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. See highlights from Kueter's game on Thursday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kale Krogh returned to the lineup Friday after missing three weeks with an ankle injury and helped Ballard pile up 375 yards rushing in their 49-0 win over Gilbert. Ballard (5-4) travels to Harlan this week in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had 7.5 tackles and 4 TFL on Friday in Norwalk's 23-7 loss to Bondurant-Farrar. Through 9 games, Borcherding-Johnson has 34.5 tackles and 11 TFL this season. Norwalk (6-3) travels to Webster City this week in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Kicker Drew Stevens, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made 1/2 field goals, 6/6 PATs, and was 8/8 on touchbacks Friday as North August beat Midland Valley 46-14. Through 9 games this season, Stevens has made 7/10 field goals with a long of 51 yards and is 26/26 on PATs. North Augusta (4-5) plays Aiken this week.

Quarterback Carson May was not able to get much going through the air on Friday, finishing 8/19 passing for 107 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, but had a big game on the ground with 22 carries for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Jones to a 34-12 win over Millwood. Through 8 games, May is now 124/200 passing (62.0%) for 1,908 yards with 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and has 308 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns on the ground this season. Jones (5-3) hosts Prague this week. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and his Waunakee team cruised to a 54-14 win over Marshfield on Friday in the first round of the playoffs. Waunakee (10-0) hosts River Falls this week in round two. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox paved the way for an East Buchanan rushing attack that finished with 391 yards on the ground in their 44-29 playoff win over Mason City Newman on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 4.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 2.5 sacks in the game and now has 52.5 tackles, 17 TFL, and 6.5 sacks on the season. East Buchanan (8-1) travels to Lisbon this week in the second round of the Class A playoffs. Defensive end Will Hubert, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, had 1 tackle in Papillion-LaVista's 27-20 loss to Gretna on Friday. Through 9 games this season, Hubert has 64 tackles, 25 TFL, and 9.5 sacks. Papillion-LaVista (4-5) travels to Bellevue West this week in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 8 tackles and 2 TFL on defense and led the way upfront on offense as Southeast Valley racked up 410 yards in their 46-7 win over Sheldon on Friday. Through 9 games, Graves has 44.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and 3 sacks this season. Southeast Valley (8-1) will host Iowa Falls-Alden this week in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.

Tight end Cael Vanderbush and his Plainfield team had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. This season, Vanderbush has 33 catches for 695 yards and 7 touchdowns. Plainfield (4-5) will face Cathedral this Friday. Caden Crawford missed Friday's game with a hamstring injury as Lansing lost to Platte County be a score of 39-3. Appearing in 7 games, Crawford has 85 tackles on the season. Lansing (2-6) faces Paola this week. Tight end Addison Ostrenga missed Friday's game with an ankle injury, but Sun Prairie had no trouble with Madison La Follette as they cruised to a 63-0 win. Appearing in 9 games, Ostrenga has 22 catches for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense and 25 tackles, 6 TFL, and 3 sacks on defense this season. Sun Prairie (10-0) will host Fond du Lac this week in the second round of the playoffs Running back Kaleb Johnson had 18 carries for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns in Hamilton's 28-21 loss to Mason on Friday. Through 8 games this season, Johnson has 127 carries for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hamilton (2-6) travels to Cincinnati St. Xavier this week in the first round of the Division I playoffs. See regular season highlights from Johnson's senior year in the video below.

Wide receiver Jacob Bostick remains out with a knee injury, but his Palatine team picked up a 43-13 win over Hoffman Estates on Friday. Appearing in 3 games, Bostick has 11 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Palatine (6-3) plays Taft in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs this week. Linebacker Jayden Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury. His Bay Port team picked up a 56-14 playoff win over Manitowoc Lincoln Friday with younger brother Tevyn Montgomery rushing for 104 yards and 4 touchdowns. Bay Port (9-1) will host Marquette University High School this week in the second round. Class of 2024 linebacker Cam Buffington finished his sophomore season with 1,157 yards passing and 17 touchdowns through the air, 1,028 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground, and 55 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery for Winfield-Mt. Union (4-3). Running back Jaziun Patterson and some other starters were rested on Friday as Deerfield Beach had no trouble with West Boca Raton, posting a 50-0 win. Deerfield Beach is now 5-2 on the season and will face Boca Raton this week. See midseason highlights from Patterson's senior year in the video below.