In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Running back Jaziun Patterson had a huge game on Friday with 13 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns to lead Deerfield Beach to a 40-0 win over Boca Raton, clinching a district title for the Bucks. Appearing in 8 games this season, unofficially we have Patterson with 80 carries for 804 yards and 8 touchdowns this year. Deerfield Beach is now 7-2 on the season and will host Piper High School this week in their regular season finale before the playoffs begin. See highlights from Patterson's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Caden Crawford returned to the lineup after missing a week with a hamstring injury and finished with 18 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 interception in Lansing's 46-14 playoff loss to Paola on Friday. Appearing in 8 games, Crawford finishes his senior season with 103 tackles, 17 TFL, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and fumble recovery on defense and 8 touchdowns on offense for Lansing (2-7). See highlights from Crawford's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Tight end Cael Vanderbush had 2 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in Plainfield's 54-7 playoff loss to Cathedral on Friday. Vanderbush finishes his senior season with 35 catches for 736 yards and 8 touchdowns for Plainfield (4-6). Class of 2023 linebacker Ben Kueter had 10 tackles, 4 TFL, and 1.5 sacks on defense and 4 catches for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense as City High beat Urbandale 47-21 in the first round of the playoffs Friday. In 10 games this season, Kueter has 83 tackles, 35.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks on defense and 20 catches for 347 yards and 8 touchdowns on offense. City High (9-1) plays Cedar Rapids Kennedy this week in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront as East Buchanan picked up a 12-8 playoff win over Lisbon on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 4.5 tackles and 2 TFL in the game and now has 57 tackles, 19 TFL, and 7 sacks on the season. East Buchanan (9-1) hosts Wapsie Valley this week in the Class A state quarterfinals. Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and his Waunakee team won a close one 27-24 over River Falls on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs. Waunakee (11-0) hosts Menomonie this week in round three. Offensive lineman Kale Krogh and his Ballard team lost to top ranked Harlan 45-0 in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Friday. Ballard finishes the season with a 5-5 record. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and his Norwalk team lost to Webster City 57-20 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday. No stats available yet, but Borcherding-Johnson has 34.5 tackles and 11 TFL on the season going into the game for Norwalk (6-4).

Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 3.5 tackles on defense and led the way upfront on offense as Southeast Valley racked up 297 yards on the ground in their 50-13 playoff win over Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday. Through 10 games, Graves has 48 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and 3 sacks this season. Southeast Valley (9-1) will host OABCIG this week in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. Quarterback Carson May was 8/16 passing for 237 yards with 4 touchdowns through the air and had 62 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground to lead Jones to a 49-42 win over Prague on Friday. Through 9 games, May is now 132/216 passing (61.1%) for 2,145 yards with 25 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and has 370 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns on the ground this season. Jones (6-3) plays Meeker this week in their regular season finale before the playoffs begin. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Kicker Drew Stevens, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made 5/5 PATs and was 5/6 on touchbacks Friday as North Augusta beat Aiken 35-14. In 10 games this season, Stevens has made 7/10 field goals with a long of 51 yards and is 31/31 on PATs. North Augusta (5-5) plays Bluffton this week in the first round of the playoffs. Defensive end Will Hubert, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, had 5 tackles in Papillion-LaVista's 63-26 playoff loss to Bellevue West on Friday. Hubert finishes his senior season with 70 tackles, 25 TFL, and 9.5 sacks for Papillion-LaVista (4-6). Running back Kaleb Johnson did not play Friday in Hamilton's 37-7 loss to St. Xavier in the first round of the playoffs. Johnson finishes his senior season with 127 carries for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns for Hamilton (2-7). Class of 2024 linebacker Cam Buffington finished his sophomore season with 1,157 yards passing and 17 touchdowns through the air, 1,028 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground, and 55 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery for Winfield-Mt. Union (4-3). Linebacker Jayden Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury. His Bay Port team picked up a 49-14 playoff win over Marquette on Friday with younger brother Tevyn Montgomery rushing for 79 yards and 3 touchdowns. Bay Port (10-1) will travel to Franklin this week in the third round. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick remains out with a knee injury, but his Palatine team picked up a 35-17 playoff win over Taft on Saturday. Appearing in 3 games, Bostick has 11 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Palatine (7-3) plays Neuqua Valley this week in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 8 catches for 80 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and 8 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 sacks on defense in Sun Prairie's 35-20 playoff win over Fond du Lac on Friday. This season, Ostrenga has 30 catches for 432 yards and 6 touchdowns on offense and 41 tackles, 12 TFL, and 7 sacks on defense. Sun Prairie (11-0) will host Middleton this week in the third round of the playoffs. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.