In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Quarterback Carson May had a big game on Friday as he finished 15/23 passing for 301 yards and 6 touchdowns in Jones' 55-30 win over Meeker. May also had 24 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground in the game. Through 10 games, May is now 147/239 passing (61.5%) for 2,446 yards with 31 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and has 394 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns on the ground this season. Jones (7-3) travels to Luther this week in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Class of 2023 linebacker Ben Kueter had 11 tackle and, 3.5 TFL on Friday as he led City High to a 32-13 playoff win over previously unbeaten Cedar Rapids Kennedy. In 11 games this season, Kueter has 94 tackles, 39 TFL, and 11.5 sacks on defense and 20 catches for 347 yards and 8 touchdowns on offense. City High (10-1) plays Southeast Polk this week in the Class 4A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome. See highlights from Kueter's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Running back Jaziun Patterson rushed for about 50 yards and a touchdown before resting for most of the second half as Deerfield Beach beat Piper 42-0 on Friday. Appearing in 9 games this season, unofficially we have Patterson with 85 carries for 856 yards and 9 touchdowns this year. Deerfield Beach (8-2) will Boca Raton in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs this week. Kicker Drew Stevens, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made a 35-yard field goal and was 4/4 PATs and 6/6 on touchbacks Friday as North Augusta beat Bluffton 31-12. In 11 games this season, Stevens has made 8/11 field goals with a long of 51 yards and is 35/35 on PATs. North Augusta (6-5) hosts Beaufort this week in the second round of the playoffs.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox paved the way for an East Buchanan rushing attack that finished with 277 yards on the ground in their 12-0 playoff win over Wapsie Valley on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 9.5 tackles and 1 TFL in the game and now has 66.5 tackles, 20 TFL, and 8 sacks on the season. East Buchanan (10-1) plays West Hancock this week in the Class A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome. Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 6 tackles and 3 TFL on defense and led the way upfront on offense as Southeast Valley racked up 214 rushing yards in their 34-28 playoff win over OABCIG on Friday. Through 11 games, Graves has 54 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 5 sacks this season. Southeast Valley (10-1) plays Waukon this week in the Class 2A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and his Waunakee team won a close one 28-27 over Menomonie on Friday in the third round of the playoffs. Waunakee (12-0) plays Hartford this week in the Division 2 state semifinals. After missing several weeks with a knee injury, wide receiver Jacob Bostick returned to the lineup on Saturday and had 5 catches for 75 yards and a two-point conversion for Palatine in their 31-8 playoff loss to Neuqua Valley. Appearing in 4 games, Bostick had 16 catches for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns this season for Palatine (7-4). Linebacker Jayden Montgomery, out for the season with a knee injury, saw his Bay Port team lose in the playoffs 35-7 to Franklin on Friday. Bay Port finishes the season with a 10-2 record. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 4 catches for 97 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and 7 tackles on defense in Sun Prairie's 31-24 playoff win over Middleton Friday. This season, Ostrenga has 34 catches for 529 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense and 48 tackles, 12 TFL, and 7 sacks on defense. Sun Prairie (12-0) plays Mukwonago this week in the Division 1 state semifinals. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.

Season Ending Stats Defensive end Will Hubert, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, finished his senior season with 70 tackles, 25 TFL, and 9.5 sacks for Papillion-LaVista (4-6). Tight end Cael Vanderbush finished his senior season with 35 catches for 736 yards and 8 touchdowns for Plainfield (4-6). Running back Kaleb Johnson finished his senior season with 127 carries for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns for Hamilton (2-7). Offensive lineman Kale Krogh led the way upfront his senior year as Ballard finished with over 2,000 yards rushing on their way to a 5-5 record. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished his junior season with 36.5 tackles and 11 TFL for Norwalk (6-4). Class of 2024 linebacker Cam Buffington finished his sophomore season with 1,157 yards passing and 17 touchdowns through the air, 1,028 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground, and 55 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery for Winfield-Mt. Union (4-3). Caden Crawford finished his senior season with 103 tackles, 17 TFL, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery for Lansing (2-7). See Crawford's senior highlights in the video below.