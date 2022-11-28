In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Running back Kamari Moulton had 13 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Cardinal Gibbons' 31-20 playoff loss to American Heritage on Friday. Moulton finishes the season with 131 carries for 748 yards and eight touchdowns for Cardinal Gibbons (11-2). See one of Moulton's touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had six tackles and two tackles for loss on Saturday as Detroit King beat Muskegon 56-27 in the Division 3 state championship game. Merrieweather finishes the season with 47 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for King (10-3). Wide receiver Jarriett Buie had two catches for 42 yards and a nine yard punt return in Tampa Jesuit's 31-0 playoff win over Largo on Friday. Through 13 games, Buie has 44 catches for 720 yards and six touchdowns plus 206 return yards on special teams for Tampa Jesuit (9-4) who will face St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 3M state semifinals this week. Offensive lineman Kade Pieper and his Norfolk Catholic team outgained Cedar Catholic 289-147 on their way to a 23-0 win in the Class C2 state championship game last week. Defensively, Pieper had seven tackles and two sacks in the game for Norfolk Catholic (13-0). Defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creek team picked up a 41-21 state semifinal win over Pine Creek on Saturday. Going into the game, Brackney had 63 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for Cherry Creek (11-2) who will face Valor Christian in the Class 5A state championship game this week. Junior college defensive tackle Anterio Thompson and his Iowa Western team were selected to play in the NJCAA playoffs where they will face Northwest Mississippi Community College on December 4. This season, Thompson has 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks this season for Iowa Western (8-2).

Season Ending Stats Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront this season as Southeast Polk (12-1) had a pair of 1,000 yard rushers and won its second consecutive state championship in Class 5A. Linebacker Aidan Hall finishes the season with 810 yards rushing, 837 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense, 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams for Harlan (12-1) who won its second straight state title in 3A. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck paved the way for Roncalli's offense as they finished with 3,839 yards rushing this season on their way to a 12-2 record. Defensive back Kahlil Tate finished the season with 67 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (8-4). Tight end Zach Ortwerth battled through injuries this season and finished with 11 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-7). Tight end Jalyn Thompson, a preferred walk-on commit for the Hawkeyes, finished the season with 22 catches for 305 yards for Dowling (10-2). Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf finished the season with 60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions on defense and 37 catches for 628 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (12-1).

Quarterback Marco Lainez finished the season 97/125 passing (77.6%) for 2,182 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions and had 573 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Hun (9-0). See highlights from Lainez's senior year in the video below.

Wide receiver Dayton Howard finished the season with 45 catches for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns for Park Hill (3-8). See highlights from Howard's senior year in the video below.

Wide receiver Alex Mota finished the season with 123 yards passing, 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion (5-4). See highlights from Mota's senior year in the video below.

Defensive back Zach Lutmer finished the season with 1,357 yards passing, 1,562 yards rushing, and 38 touchdowns on offense and 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three interceptions on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (13-0). See highlights from Lutmer's senior year in the video below.

Linebacker Ben Kueter finished the season with 93.5 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on defense and 510 yards rushing, 250 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for City High (6-4). See highlights from Kueter's senior year in the video below.

Offensive lineman Leighton Jones led the way upfront for a balanced Brownsburg team that averaged 450.1 yards and 37.8 points per game this season on their way to a 10-2 record. See highlights from Jones' senior year in the video below.

Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard led the way for an Iroquois West offense that averaged over 230 yards on the ground per game this season. Defensively, Leonard had 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery for Iroquois West (7-3). See highlights from Leonard's senior year in the video below.

Defensive back John Nestor finished the season with 56 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions for Chicago Marist (7-4). See highlights from Nestor's senior year in the video below.

Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-4). See highlights from Borcherding-Johnson's senior year in the video below.

Defensive back Watts McBride, a preferred walk-on commit for the Hawkeyes, finished the season with 55 tackles and 6.5 TFL on defense and 596 yards rushing, 163 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for Cedar Rapids Washington (5-5). See highlights from McBride's senior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington finished the season with 95.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 1,484 yards rushing, 264 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (6-4). See highlights from Buffington's junior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries finished the season with 2,543 yards passing, 1,421 yards rushing, and 41 touchdowns on offense and 65 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (7-3). See highlights from Ries' junior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront for an East Buchanan offense that had a trio of 1,000 yard rushers this season. Defensively, Fox finished the season with 57 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks for East Buchanan (9-2). See highlights from Fox's junior year in the video below.



Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar finished the season 127/211 (60.2%) for 1,992 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions along with 496 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (8-3). See highlights from Resar's junior year in the video below.