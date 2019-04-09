Derrick Foster likes the talent he has in the running back room and he's excited about what he has seen on the field. Foster is also looking for growth from his top three backs on the field this fall. The Iowa running backs coach is looking for more explosive plays from his backs this year and he hopes that a heavy dose of film study this winter will pay dividends on the field.



OPENING STATEMENT



Hello everyone. I'm glad to have you guys here. It's definitely an exciting time to be back in practice. Around this time last year, in the spring going back a year ago, I was in the same spot here, talking to you guys and just getting my feet wet and getting started. So a year later, here we are again and I'm excited to be here with you guys today. So now I'll open it up for any questions.

Q: Last year, I think the coaches have talked a little bit about the lack of explosive plays out of the running game. What did you kind of noticed and decide after dissecting the film as to maybe what are some of the causes and how have you been able to try to rectify that the spring?

DF: Yeah, you always go back and look at the previous season, you do a self scout and self evaluation. I spent some time watching every run with each back separately, just to kind of see where their eyes were at. And I think we've been able to identify the mistakes and things like that. So I'm trying to change what these guys to look at in certain things and ignore certain things. Sometimes a running back can miss certain cuts or we should have a little tighter here, or maybe we should have been front side and maybe this things down the backside. So that's what we can do is make those corrections and so we definitely made an effort to do that going forward now,

Q: Some of the offensive linemen have said that Coach Polasek is adamant about getting to 4.5 yards per carry. Is that a good number for you or a target to shoot for?

DF: Yeah, no question. I mean, if we can get four and a half a pop or a five yard run - he's telling them four and a half and I'm telling my backs to get more than they're blocking. You know, the offense alone has given us four, so you need to go to get an additional two or three yards for sure. I think that's very important and that's a realistic goal for us. I mean, when you look at the past two backs that got the most reps last year, which is Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent, they both average 4.7 yards a carry, so it's definitely doable. I think we've got to take that next step forward and say hey I'm going to gain more than they block. So they blocked for three yards and I'm going to get three extra yards after that.

Q: Last year you used a three running back rotation. What have you seen so far and is that a possibility again?

DF: Well, we'll see. You know, we still have a few months. Right now, in the spring, I focus on making sure that we're developing these guys, each and every one of them, into the best player they can be. It's kind of hard to see being this far from fall camp and the season, just how we will do the backfield with the rotation. As of right now, the objective is to make sure that each one of these guys are getting a proper share to be effective, as much as possible in practice, developing and teaching culture. That's the goal.

Q: You have Shadrick Byrd now and get Tyler Goodson in the fall. How big are those two freshmen?

DF: Depending on situations. It depends on how fast they adapt and adjust to the speed of the game and pick up the offense. We have guys that have been here a couple years still learning the offense. It's all about how fast they adapt. Once you get to that point, you can be effective once you're playing instead of thinking. We have to be detailed and prepare each and every guy for what we expect in the backfield.

Q: Is it hard to learn how to run zone scheme when they are running more spread in high school?

DF: A little bit because you have to understand the concepts of the play. From a natural instinct, you try to evaluate their vision, and then coach it up once they get here. It's a little bit of both.

Q: Henry Geil and Samson Evans?

DF: Samson hasn't practiced much with us. Henry had a pretty good day on Saturday and needs to keep building off days like that. He's flashed at times, needs to keep building off that. Shadrick Byrd came in and did some solid things, but they all have a long way to go.

Q: How far ahead are Ivory, Mekhi, and Toren? Are they at another level?

DF: I believe so because they see things faster. They can handle a little bit more. With the younger guys, you're careful with how much you teach them so they're not overthinking too much.

Q: Mekhi's growth?

DF: He's growing daily. He grew consistently last season. He got here in June and it was a whole new offense. He hadn't seen the blitzes and coverage's or some of the movement. He picked up on that as we went through the season and now he's taken that into the spring and growing even more.

Q: How much discussion has there been about the offense looking different without TE's? How do you coach backs different?

DF: We're going to coach them the same. Losing our TE's is a significant loss for us, but we have a next man in mentality. It doesn't change how we coach each position, but it enhances the role you might have as everybody moves up to make up for the loss.

Q: Running backs more involved in passing game maybe?

DF: I think it's still going to be the same. We're going to utilize all the positions in the passing game.

Q: Do you have one running back that's best at splitting out? Ivory maybe? DF: I don't think we can peg one. Toren is catching the ball well, Ivory catches the ball well, and Mekhi catches the ball well. I think you can put any one of them out there and get the job done.

Q: Tyler Goodson?

DF: We communicate pretty regularly. He's excited to be here and has great support behind him. We talk about some small things about what's expected, what his plan is when he gets here this summer. It starts in the weight room this summer, building a foundation, and then once we get that down we can spend some time in skills and drills. That's been the talk so far.

Q: What is it like recruiting running backs for Iowa down in the South like Goodson and Byrd?

DF: It's been fun. The kids in the South have to be educated about what Iowa football is exactly about. Those two kids, once they got on campus, fell in love with Iowa. Tyler, before he left, he told his parents Iowa is the place, and Shad did the same, I think. Most of those guys don't know a whole lot about the Big Ten, so it's our job as coaches to educated them when we're down there.

Q: How much did the Outback Bowl result help in conversations with recruiting?

DF: It did. There were some people in the South that were really excited about us competing and beating Mississippi State. That helps us. We were in Tampa where we've also recruited with some success and it's helped us there.

Q: Is six running backs enough or too many?

DF: I think that's plenty. It adds value of depth in the room. Looking at last year, we really only had two that we could rely on at times. The younger guys hadn't been in there yet. It got slim pretty quick. Having six this year allows you to have some depth and feel a little bit more comfortable. With the style we play, you need that depth.

Q: How does the offense look this spring compared to last year?

DF: You see some guys that have been here longer than I have that now look like they're getting the concepts and moving around faster. At the end of the day, there's still work to be done. Still always trying to develop your skill set and develop your game and work hard in film study.

Q: When you look at Toren, I'm sure he was frustrated at times not playing as much, what does he need to do to take a bigger role?

DF: It goes back to understanding and seeing things clearer. If you go back and watch film, Toren Young did some really good things. He's a valuable weapon in this offense and we're seeing more of that this spring where he's being more patient and letting plays develop. He's feeling that more now and it's exciting to see.

Q: Iowa finished third last year in time of possession. What's the key?



DF: Effective and efficient runs on first downs. Not getting yourself in long down and distance and just putting yourself in a position to be successful. You want to be in a 2nd and 4 and that helps you sustain drives throughout a game. Then it's converting on 3rd down too.

Q: Mekhi said last year he didn't always fully understand where the blockers would be. How have you seen him grow?



DF: They've all been watching film. They go back and watch themselves and then watch what the offensive line is doing. For myself, I'm understanding the OL better too. Now that I have a better understanding, I can teach it better too and see the bigger picture.