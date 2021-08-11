Four star big man excited to see Iowa

A few years ago the Fran McCaffery and his staff put on a full court press to land and old school type big man in Luka Garza. Many schools opted not to offer the skilled big man and all he did was go on to win the national player of the year award in his senior year.

Fast forward to the Class of 2022 and Iowa has recently offered another old school big man in Jaxon Kohler from Utah. The Hawkeyes success with Garza has certainly left an impression on the four star big man.

“What they did with Garza helps a lot because it gives me confidence what they could do with me. There are some places were I’m not 100% sure how I would fit in and I know what it would be like at Iowa,” Kohler said.

Iowa first started recruiting the 6-foot-8 center early in his junior year. They finally moved into the offer category after Peach Jam when Fran McCaffery got an extensive look at him. Kohler praises the approach that Iowa has taken with him.

“The Iowa coaches are great people,” Kohler said of Fran McCaffery and assistant coach Sherman Dillard. “I haven’t met them in-person yet, but based on our conversations they are great guys to talk about basketball and life.”

Next up for Kohler is the process of making official visits. He mentions that along with Iowa the schools he is still considering are Kansas, USC, Washington, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. He has visits scheduled to Iowa for the first weekend in September, followed by trips to USC, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

Why did the Hawkeyes end up with the first visit?

“We are super excited to visit Iowa,” he said. “We wanted to get to Iowa first and they wanted us to come out right away so it worked out perfectly.”

Kohler said he plans to take all five official visits and then make a decision shortly after the final trip.