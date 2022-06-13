Four-star RB Kendrick Raphael visits Iowa

Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael is back home in Naples, FL after making an official visit to Iowa this past weekend. For the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Raphael, it was his first trip to the Hawkeye State and one that left him impressed by what Iowa has to offer.

"I really liked the facilities and the family environment," said Raphael. "I liked the coaches and the players. I like how the head coach is very chill and laid back. It's a really nice place."

Raphael's host for the weekend was Iowa running back Leshon Williams, who showed him around town and introduced him to the team. The Florida native was also able spend a lot of time with the coaching staff, including running backs coach Ladell Betts.

"He said with my running style, the way I can make one cut and get vertical fits in really well with what they do," Raphael said of Betts.

The trip also gave Raphael a chance to further look into the academic side of things at the University of Iowa as well.

"They showed me around campus and talked to me more about my major and what I need to do get there," said Raphael. "I was able to see the dentistry school and look at the process to get into it and everything."

Raphael, who rushed for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, has now made official visits to Iowa and NC State and has one more trip scheduled before he plans to make a decision.

"Right now, I'm going to visit BYU on June 24 and after that I'm going to make my decision around the end of the month," Raphael said.

What factors will ultimately play a role in his decision? The four-star prospect broke it down for us a little bit.

"I'm looking for a place where I have good relationships and it's a good environment that's similar to home honestly," said Raphael. "If I'm moving away for college, I want to go to a place that feels like home."

In addition to his top three of Iowa, NC State, and BYU, Raphael has also earned scholarship offers from Purdue, Indiana, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Temple, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Howard, and Alabama A&M.