MINNEAPOLIS -- There aren't many settings where Caitlin Clark and #3 Iowa (28-4) haven't excelled over the past four seasons. Iowa has gone 84-25 (.771) in the regular season. The Hawkeyes have made it to the Sweet Sixteen in two of the past three seasons, including a run to the program's first-ever national championship game appearance last year. But Clark and the Hawkeyes have absolutely dominated the Big Ten Tournament in "Carver North" thus far. Iowa's 95-68 thrashing of Michigan on Saturday put the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the fourth consecutive season, and Iowa is chasing its third-straight Big Ten Tournament title. In fact, Clark has never had a trip to the Big Ten Tournament end before the Sunday championship game, improving her record to 11-1 in the Big Ten's postseason tournament. "It's special," Clark said after the game. "I don't know how to do this tournament any other way." Clark noted that Iowa's past success in the tournament has created a virtuous cycle, enabling the team to build on it year after year. "I think it's honestly been to my advantage that we've made it my freshman year and my sophomore and junior year," she said. "That's all we know. That's just what we do."

Iowa's average margin of victory in those 11 Big Ten Tournament wins? 16.6 ppg. Just two of the wins have been decided by fewer than five points, and Iowa's dominance only trending upwards; the Hawkeyes' last three BTT games (dating back to last year's 105-72 win over Ohio State in the championship game) were won by an average of 31 points. Clark herself has been sensational in the Big Ten Tournament over the course of her career -- she broke Ohio State legend Kelsey Mitchell's career record for most points scored in the Big Ten Tournament in today's win over Michigan, now standing at 293 points in 12 games (24.4 ppg). Clark also memorably posted a 30-point, 17-assist, 10-rebound triple double Iowa's dominant win over the Buckeyes last year. "With Caitlin, it's like the bigger the spotlight, the more she's going to show up. She just loves high-energy games, fans that are amazing," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said after the game. "But the bigger the show, the bigger she plays, there's no doubt."

But this version of Iowa is more — much more — than just Caitlin Clark, something they've shown in emphatic fashion at this year's tournament. Clark has led Iowa in scoring in both games (24 against Penn State, 28 against Michigan), despite not shooting the ball particularly well. Through two games, Clark is 15-of-38 from the field (43%) and just 6-of-25 (24%) from behind the arc. For her part, Clark didn't seem to concerned about the missed shots after the game. "[My shot] felt pretty good," she said. "Felt like I got a couple tough rolls on a couple threes there in the second half, but I'll take my line any day of the week." Indeed, 28 points, 15 assists, and 4 rebounds is a line that any player in college basketball would take, no questions asked. And despite Clark's poor shooting (especially from the perimeter), Iowa's offense has absolutely thrived, averaging 95.0 ppg and posting an average margin of victory of 30 points in back-to-back wins over the Nittany Lions and Wolverines. In this tournament, Clark's teammates have really flexed their own considerable ability. Iowa had a Big Ten Tournament-record 30 assists on 38 made field goals on Saturday. Three Iowa players joined Clark in double figures in scoring, led by Hannah Stuelke with 16 points on a perfect 7-of-7 showing from the floor. Sydney Affolter had another dazzling overall game, scoring 12 points, dishing 8 assists, and grabbing 7 rebounds as well. Affolter has absolutely flourished since replacing the injured Molly Davis in the starting lineup, taking her game to new levels of effectiveness. "I think Syd is playing the best basketball she's played in her career," said Clark. "This has been her year to have her moment and step up."

