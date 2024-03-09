Four Trips in Four Years: Clark and Iowa Dominate Big Ten Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- There aren't many settings where Caitlin Clark and #3 Iowa (28-4) haven't excelled over the past four seasons. Iowa has gone 84-25 (.771) in the regular season. The Hawkeyes have made it to the Sweet Sixteen in two of the past three seasons, including a run to the program's first-ever national championship game appearance last year.
But Clark and the Hawkeyes have absolutely dominated the Big Ten Tournament in "Carver North" thus far.
Iowa's 95-68 thrashing of Michigan on Saturday put the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the fourth consecutive season, and Iowa is chasing its third-straight Big Ten Tournament title.
In fact, Clark has never had a trip to the Big Ten Tournament end before the Sunday championship game, improving her record to 11-1 in the Big Ten's postseason tournament.
"It's special," Clark said after the game. "I don't know how to do this tournament any other way."
Clark noted that Iowa's past success in the tournament has created a virtuous cycle, enabling the team to build on it year after year. "I think it's honestly been to my advantage that we've made it my freshman year and my sophomore and junior year," she said. "That's all we know. That's just what we do."
Iowa's average margin of victory in those 11 Big Ten Tournament wins? 16.6 ppg. Just two of the wins have been decided by fewer than five points, and Iowa's dominance only trending upwards; the Hawkeyes' last three BTT games (dating back to last year's 105-72 win over Ohio State in the championship game) were won by an average of 31 points.
Clark herself has been sensational in the Big Ten Tournament over the course of her career -- she broke Ohio State legend Kelsey Mitchell's career record for most points scored in the Big Ten Tournament in today's win over Michigan, now standing at 293 points in 12 games (24.4 ppg). Clark also memorably posted a 30-point, 17-assist, 10-rebound triple double Iowa's dominant win over the Buckeyes last year.
"With Caitlin, it's like the bigger the spotlight, the more she's going to show up. She just loves high-energy games, fans that are amazing," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said after the game. "But the bigger the show, the bigger she plays, there's no doubt."
But this version of Iowa is more — much more — than just Caitlin Clark, something they've shown in emphatic fashion at this year's tournament. Clark has led Iowa in scoring in both games (24 against Penn State, 28 against Michigan), despite not shooting the ball particularly well. Through two games, Clark is 15-of-38 from the field (43%) and just 6-of-25 (24%) from behind the arc.
For her part, Clark didn't seem to concerned about the missed shots after the game. "[My shot] felt pretty good," she said. "Felt like I got a couple tough rolls on a couple threes there in the second half, but I'll take my line any day of the week."
Indeed, 28 points, 15 assists, and 4 rebounds is a line that any player in college basketball would take, no questions asked. And despite Clark's poor shooting (especially from the perimeter), Iowa's offense has absolutely thrived, averaging 95.0 ppg and posting an average margin of victory of 30 points in back-to-back wins over the Nittany Lions and Wolverines.
In this tournament, Clark's teammates have really flexed their own considerable ability. Iowa had a Big Ten Tournament-record 30 assists on 38 made field goals on Saturday. Three Iowa players joined Clark in double figures in scoring, led by Hannah Stuelke with 16 points on a perfect 7-of-7 showing from the floor.
Sydney Affolter had another dazzling overall game, scoring 12 points, dishing 8 assists, and grabbing 7 rebounds as well. Affolter has absolutely flourished since replacing the injured Molly Davis in the starting lineup, taking her game to new levels of effectiveness. "I think Syd is playing the best basketball she's played in her career," said Clark. "This has been her year to have her moment and step up."
Kate Martin was the fourth and final Iowa player to score in double figures, finishing with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Martin emphasized the myriad weapons this Iowa team has and that have impressed during this tournament.
"You try to take away Caitlin, we have other threats," Martin said. "You wanna do a box-and-one, we have other people who can knock down shots. We have a really big inside presence. We have some really good players on our team, we have depth. People are showing up and showing out right now."
The long-tenured Martin, of course, also has more experience with the Big Ten Championship Game than almost any other player on the Iowa roster, something she noted after the game on Saturday. "In my six years I've been there, I've gotten to the championship five times. That's pretty cool," said Martin.
"I'm pretty acquainted with championship Sundays. I really like them and I'm really happy to make it to Sunday yet again."
Indeed, the Iowa program is very well-acquainted with the Sunday championship game at the Big Ten Tournament. In addition to making four consecutive title games, Iowa has appeared in five of the last six championship games overall. No other group of players has a better sense of what to expect from the title game environment or how to handle that big game pressure.
Iowa has made the Big Ten Tournament its home away from home in recent years. If the Hawkeyes produce another balanced team effort similar to the ones they've used to sweep Penn State and Michigan so far, there's an excellent chance that they'll complete the fourth Big Ten Tournament three-peat in the event's history (and the first since Maryland in 2014-16) -- and experience another Big Ten Tournament Sunday filled with confetti and trophy presentations.