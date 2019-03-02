Even if Fran McCaffery was on the bench for the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon, there's probably nothing he could have done to prevent what happened to the Iowa basketball team. Cold shooting and poor defense did the Hawkeyes in for the second straight game in a one-sided loss to the Scarlet Knights. Assistant coach Andrew Francis was the leader on the Iowa bench and discusses what happened to the Hawkeyes in the loss to Rutgers and the overall state of the team heading into the final week of the regular season.

