The moment when C.J. Fredrick went down to the floor at Indiana, he thought perhaps his season was over. The redshirt freshman guard felt like he broke his right foot and that would end his year. Instead he suffered a low ankle sprain and after missing the last three games, he will be back in the starting lineup when Iowa hosts Penn State on Saturday. Fredrick spoke with the media on Friday to discuss the details of his injury, his rehab process, and getting back on the court.

