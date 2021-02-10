HawkeyeReport - Fredrick's return boosts Hawkeyes

After missing time due to a lower leg injury, C.J. Fredrick returned to action and it helped to end the Hawkeyes losing streak. The sophomore guard didn't score a point, but he dished out three assists in Iowa's 79-66 victory over Rutgers on Wednesday evening. Following the victory, Fredrick spoke to the media for the first time since his injury kept him out of the lineup and went into detail about how he feels right now and if he will be ready to play again on Saturday against Michigan State.

