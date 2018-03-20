Before the start of his final season at Covington Catholic High School, C.J. Fredrick and his teammates had one goal in mind, winning a state title.

They were on a mission all season long and reached their goal this weekend after a 73-55 win over Scott County.

“The past two years, we fell short of our goal,” Fredrick said. “To be able to win a state title in my senior year with seven other seniors on the team is probably one of the best feelings I have ever had.”

Fredrick, who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky earlier this month, led the way with a game high 32 points and was named MVP of the state tournament thanks to his outstanding title game performance.

“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help us win state. It was a great honor to be named MVP.”

One thing the 6-foot-4 three star guard didn’t know until after the game was his future college coach was in the stands watching the title game.

“After the game I was putting on my state championship shirt and my uncle said, look over there and it was Coach McCaffery. I got a big smile on my face and it was great to have him in the stands supporting me,” Fredrick said.

The future Hawkeye said it was pretty crazy after the game, so his visit with McCaffery relatively brief, but he told Fredick that he was very proud of him and that he played a great game.

With the state title accomplished, Fredrick plans to play in a couple of all-star games in April, including the Kentucky vs. Indiana game and then he will turn his focus to getting ready to get to Iowa for his freshman season.

“I am so excited to get there and play with them next season,” he said. “I know they didn’t end up having the season they wanted, but I thought at the end of the season they were playing really good basketball and showed what they were capable of against a team like Michigan.”

He feels that he and fellow freshman Joe Wieskamp will have a chance to help the Hawkeyes next season and he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him to help win games.

“I am just going to come in and help the team in any way that I can. If it’s scoring, I’ll do it. I am all about the team and doing whatever I can.”