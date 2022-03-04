Frisco Classic Preview

The Hawkeyes travel back to Texas for their final tournament weekend of non-conference play and this time they will be in Frisco, Texas for the Frisco Classic. Rick Heller and his squad will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Corpus Christi, where they lost two very winnable games.

A midweek loss to DIII Loras College compounded the disappointment, but they rebounded with a win over Cornell College. A good weekend in Frisco, would give the team some positive momentum going into three straight weekend series against NCAA Tournament teams.

Wichita State Shockers (Friday, March 4th – 1:00pm)

The Hawkeyes will face Wichita State for the second time in under a week and will be looking to rebound on what was a weird loss to the Shockers on Sunday. Iowa lost 8-7, while the game included a combined four balks and eight hit by pitches. It ended with Brayden Frazier getting called for interference for not sliding and WSU may be the only ones that agree with the call that ended the game.

The Shockers dropped a midweek game to Oral Roberts, so they are now just 2-7 on the season.

Pitching Matchup – rSoph Adam Mazur vs Soph Jace Kaminska

The Hawkeyes will have Mazur on the mound for Friday once again and he has been outstanding so far this season. Over 13.2 innings of work Adam has struck out 18 and walked just two. He has allowed just one run on four hits, which is good for a 0.66 ERA and a 0.44 WHIP.

The Shockers will send Jace Kaminska to the mound. As a freshman last season, Kaminska was picked as the AAC Newcomer Pitcher of the Year. He also got selected to the D1Baseball First Team Freshman All-American team. In two starts this season, Kaminska has a 6.23 ERA and has allowed six runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings. He has struck out 13 and walked just three batters.

Mazur got an early test from Air Force with a matchup against Paul Skenes and Kaminska will be another good pitching matchup to watch.

The Hawkeyes saw a couple of the top arms for the Shockers on Sunday and could potentially see them again Friday. Cameron Bye came in for one out to get them out of a jam, but he has been good in three appearances, striking out four over 3.2 innings. Iowa did not see Caden Favors (4.76 ERA, 5.2 INN, 4 SO) or Ryan Stuempfig (13.50 ERA, 5 R, 3.1 INN), who has struggled, but was good last season. If the Hawkeyes are trailing in the late stages of the game, they can expect to see closer Connor Holden, who closed the game down Sunday.

The Shockers lineup continues to struggle at the plate, as they are batting just .226 as a team and have struck out 102 times (11.3 per gm). Transfers Sawyre Thornill and Brock Rodden have been the top contributors on the offensive end so far. They both have three home runs, while Thornhill has 12 hits and a .333 average to lead the team.

Wichita State still has a number of talented bats that continue to struggle, including Garrett Kocis and Jack Sigrist. If the strikeout issues continue on Friday, Adam Mazur should have Iowa in line for a win, as long as the Hawkeye bats can get a few runs across the plate.

Texas A&M Aggies (Saturday, March 5th – 6:00pm)

The Aggies had a down year last season, going 29-27, with a 9-21 record in SEC play landing them in last in the West division. They finished 9-11 against teams that made the NCAA Tournament. Their series win vs Ole Miss was the most notable.

Texas A&M is 6-2 on the season, including a sweep of Fordham and series loss to Penn, a team that is expected to be in the running for the Ivy League auto-bid. They beat Houston Baptist in their midweek game this week.

Pitching Matchup – TBA vs Jr Micah Dallas

While we do not know who the Hawkeyes are throwing for the Saturday, the matchup on the mound will be a tough one, as the Aggies will send Micah Dallas out for the start. Dallas has had Adam Mazur levels of success to start the season and is 2-0. He has allowed just one run on eight hits, while striking out 15 and walking just one over 14.1 innings of work. Micah transferred in from Texas Tech this season and was 4-3 with a 3.51 ERA last season for the Red Raiders.

At the plate, the Aggies have done an excellent job getting on base, as the team boasts a .394 team on-base percentage. They have reached base 50 times by walk/HBP compared to just 65 strikeouts.

OF Brett Minnich is off to a great start batting .381, racking up eight hits and seven runs scored in seven games. His .533 on-base percentage, eight RBIs and 13 total bases leads the team. OF Austin Bost batted .303 last season, hit ten home runs and was second on the team with 21 extra base hits. So far this season he has reached base ten times in 24 plate appearances.

A trio of transfers have really helped fill some holes in the Aggie lineup so far this season. Arizona State transfer UTL Jack Moss is batting .364 and has eight hits in seven games, while Oregon State transfer C Troy Claunch and UTSA transfer OF Dylan Rock each have seven hits in six starts.

OF Logan Britt (.270 in 2021, 54 SO), INF Kalae Harrison (.238, 13 SO) and Hawaii transfer INF Kole Kaler will appear in the lineup as well. Kaler is batting just .154 on the season, but eight walks gives him a respectable .353 on-base percentage.

The Texas A&M bullpen has been excellent so far this season, walking just seven batters over 22.2 innings pitched. Robert Hogan (0.00 ERA, 4.0 INN, 2 hits) and Chris Cortez (2.08 ERA, 4.1 INN, 2 hits) lead the way so far. Joseph Menefee has struck out seven in 3.0 innings, but has allowed four earned runs on four hits. Menefee was the best arm in the Aggies bullpen last season, posting a 3.00 ERA and struck out 50 in 33.0 innings pitched.

The Aggies are not going to give up free bases, so the Hawkeyes are going to be forced to hit their way around the bases to win the game. Given the pitching matchup, this will be the Hawkeyes toughest game of the weekend.

Washington State Cougars (Sunday, March 6th – 12:00pm)

Washington State had their best season since 2010 when they last made an NCAA regional, finishing 26-23 and in eighth place in the PAC 12 with a 13-17 record. The Cougars were 6-11 against tournament participants, including a series win over Oregon.

The Cougars are 6-3 on the season, including a split of a four-game series at Hawaii and a series win vs Long Island. They also defeated Tarleton State in a midweek game this week.

Pitching Matchup – Fr Marcus Morgan vs rJr McKabe Cottrell

Marcus Morgan will be on the mound for the Hawkeyes on Sunday, and he will look to bounce back after a tough outing against Wichita State last weekend. Morgan went just 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on three hits, while walking give and allowing two home runs. The freshman has given up ten free bases in 7.2 innings of work this season, but has struck out 12. The early strikeout numbers show the talent he poses, while consistently pounding the strike zone going forward will be the key.

The Cougars will send McKabe Cottrell out to the mound to square off against Morgan. The rJr out of Spokane Valley, Washington transfers in after one season at Gonzaga and three years at Spokane Falls CC. Last season for Spokane, Cottrell was 7-0, with a 1.95 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 55.1 innings of work. McKabe had a tough opening start against Hawaii, allowing four runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings, but bounced back with a 7.1 inning, eight strikeout, shutout performance against Long Island.

INF Kyle Russell is off to a really hot start, as he has racked up 13 hits and a .394 average over nine games. He leads a trio of hitters with over a .300 batting average to begin the year. INF Jack Smith has 12 hits, while 1B Jacob McKeon has nine hits and nine walks, which is good for an impressive .514 on-base percentage.

Eastern Oklahoma State transfer OF Bryce Matthews has eight hits and leads the team in runs scored with 12. Last year with the Mountaineers, Matthews hit .306, scored 40 runs, hit eight home runs and stole eight bases.

The Cougars are waiting for a couple of their top bats from last season to heat up. INF Kodie Kolden (.320 2021) and OF Collin Montez (.316 2021) are a combined 4/38 (1.05) to start the season. The two have struck out a combined 18 times. On top of that, Wabash transfer OF Hylan Hall is batting just .167 on the season.

Kolby Kmetko has been the best arm in the Cougs bullpen so far this season, logging six strikeouts, while allowing just one run on two hits in 4.0 innings. Cooper Barnum has been good as well, throwing 3.1 hitless innings over two appearances.

Caden Kaelber (4.08 ERA, 22 games in ’21) and Connor Barison (4.05 ERA, 22 games in ’21) had pretty good years last season, but have allowed eight runs (6.79 ERA) in 10.2 innings of work so far this season. Tyler Hoeft has also appeared in four games, but has a 1.97 WHIP over 6.2 innings.

Will Sierra, Jack Lee, Dakota Hawkins and Matt Erickson have combined for 7.1 scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts.

Final Thought

Set the Over/Under for the weekend at 1.5 wins. The schedule begins its jump in competition level and the Hawkeyes will be tested in all three games. Once again, all three games are winnable, but as we saw last weekend, that doesn’t always pan out. A two-win weekend would be considered a success, while one win would be a bit of a disappointment. The Hawkeyes need to get some momentum rolling once again before they go into a huge three week stretch against NCAA Tournament teams.