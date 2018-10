It was a frustrating day for Iowa's star tight ends thanks to missed passes and opportunities in the passing game. While Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson combined for 14 targets on the day, they had just 8 combined receptions. The Hawkeye tight ends discuss the missed chances, including Hockenson being overthrown on a pass that would have been an easy touchdown. Hear what Fant and Hockenson had to say after the loss to Penn State.