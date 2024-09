We're back with Games on our Radar for Week Four of the high school football season. After travelling to Norwalk to get a look at 2027 four-star tight end, Luke Brewer, we're staying in eastern Iowa to watch some local products and Iowa targets.

In the Battle for the Boot, Iowa City High and Iowa City West will face off on West's turf, as the Trojans look to win The Boot back from the Little Hawks.

Let's take a look at the six prospects we'll be keeping an eye on come Friday night.