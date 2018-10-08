During the month of August, Luka Garza had a nagging pain in his stomach. He went to the Iowa trainers to help figure out what was going on and after a few tests, they figured out that there was a cyst on his spleen that needed to be removed. Now the sophomore big man is working his way back on to the court and he hopes to be back on the court for Iowa's season opening game. Garza discusses being diagnosed and his fears at that moment, what he's able to do now, and his hopes for the upcoming season.

