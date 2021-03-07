HawkeyeReport - Garza moved to tears by number retirement

Luka Garza had no idea what was coming. After the game the public address announcer said there would be a ceremony and it was about that time that Fran McCaffery spoke to his senior All American to let him know that Iowa would be retiring the #55 once the season was over. Garza was overwhelmed with emotion when he was told the news following Iowa's hard fought win on Sunday afternoon.



Following the game and the ceremony, Garza discussed the game and his emotions after the game when he learned his number would be retired. He also talks about how much he is looking forward to the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament.

