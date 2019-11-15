Unlike Monday night, the Iowa basketball team got off to a fast start against Oral Roberts. They rode that start to the finish line in an 87-74 victory on Friday evening. Led by a career best 30 points from Luka Garza, Iowa built a comfortable lead and held off a late rally from Oral Roberts. Following the victory, we caught up with Garza, Jack Nunge, and Connor McCaffery to discuss the game. McCaffery also discusses the health situation with his younger brother and how they are dealing with it.

