HawkeyeReport - Garza on the big win over the Buckeyes

It was a huge game for Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon and they went out and defeated the Buckeyes in Columbus. Garza scored a team high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the convincing victory on national television.



Following the win, Garza discussed how the team responded after the loss on Thursday night at Michigan, the play of Joe Toussaint and how it helped the Hawkeyes, and the effort put forth by Keegan Murray on both ends of the floor.

