HawkeyeReport - Garza reaches 2,000 career points

While reaching 2,000 career points is certainly a great accomplishment for Luka Garza, the senior All American center was much happier about the fact that the Hawkeyes were able to pull out a hard fought 84-78 victory on Tuesday night over a pesky Michigan State team.



Following the victory, Garza discusses the great play from the Iowa bench to spark the victory and he discusses what it means to reach 2,000 career points as a Hawkeye and his appreciation for Fran McCaffery and his teammates.

