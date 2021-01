When the Hawkeyes needed buckets late in the game, they went to one player and that was Luka Garza. The All American scored back to back buckets as the Gophers pulled to within five points and Iowa went on a run to close the game and secure a comfortable 86-71 victory. Following the win, Garza discussed that stretch where he scored back to back baskets and how this team's unselfish nature has fueled their success on the court.