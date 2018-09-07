HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Luka Garza is out indefinitely after undergoing successful surgery on Friday to remove a benign cyst in his abdomen. The announcement came Friday by head coach Fran McCaffery.

“We are happy to hear that Luka’s procedure went well,” said McCaffery. “Luka has had a phenomenal summer preparing for his sophomore season and we look forward to him rejoining his teammates on the court later this fall.”

Garza (6-foot-11, 245 pounds) played in 33 contests, including 26 starts, a year ago as a freshman. The native of Washington, D.C., ranked first on the team in blocked shots (32), second in rebounding (6.4), free throws made (92) and free throws attempted (135), and third in scoring (12.1). Garza is one of two Hawkeyes to total 400 points and 200 rebounds as a freshman (Jess Settles). His 211 rebounds are the most by an Iowa freshman in program history.

Iowa opens its regular season on Nov. 8, when it hosts UMKC on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.