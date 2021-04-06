Luka Garza completed his clean sweep of the national awards on Tuesday when it was announced that he was the winner of the John R. Wooden Award, which is awarded annually to the top player in college basketball.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced that Luka Garza of the University of Iowa is the winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s as the most outstanding player in men’s college basketball. The announcement was made during ESPN SportsCenter.



A 2020 Wooden Award All American and finalist, Garza becomes the first winner from the University of Iowa and the first winner from the Big Ten since Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin) in 2015.



The Washington, D.C., native led the nation in total points (747), player efficiency rating (35.84), 30-point games (8), field goals made (281), and 20-point games (22). Garza ranked second nationally in points per game (24.1), fifth in free throw attempts (199), 10th in free throw makes (141), and 11th in double-doubles (13). His 747 points extended the single-season school record he set last season (740).



The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year broke Iowa’s 32-year old scoring record held by Roy Marble on Feb. 21, 2021. He finished his Hawkeye career with 2,306 points, which ranks seventh-best in Big Ten history.



Voting took place from March 15-22, 2021, by a national collection of voters who cover each of the sports and former winners. As insisted upon by Coach Wooden at the Award’s creation 44 years ago, all players were certified by their universities as meeting or exceeding the criteria of the John R. Wooden Award.