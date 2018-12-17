Everything this month is a series of lasts for Jake Gervase and the rest of Iowa's seniors. It's their final bowl prep in an Iowa uniform and so far, it's been pretty relaxing for the veteran guys as they prepare for the Outback Bowl against Mississippi State. The senior safety knows things will ramp up for the veterans starting later this week as the development period end and the game comes into focus. He discusses watching Mississippi State on film and what he's seen, the young guys that he's seen start to blossom in the last month, and his final practices at Iowa.

