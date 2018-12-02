This will be the final game in an Iowa uniform for Jake Gervase and he and the rest of the seniors are looking to go out on a winning note when the face Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl on January 1st. The senior safety doesn't know a lot about the Bulldogs, but he knows the last time the Hawkeyes were in Tampa they didn't like the result and want to change it this time around. He talks about going back to the Outback Bowl and some of his favorite bowl activities leading up to the game.

