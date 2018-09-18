There's no secret about what Iowa and Wisconsin expect from each other on Saturday night under the lights at Kinnick Stadium. Both teams will be looking to play their physical style of football and Iowa safety Jake Gervase expects that to be the case again this weekend. The senior defensive back discusses the battle that he expects to face when the Badgers and their physical offense comes to Iowa City. He also discusses last year's game in Madison and the on spot missing in the trophy case.

