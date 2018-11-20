The story of the Iowa career for Jake Gervase is the quintessential Hawkeye football story. The Davenport native was a walk-on looking for a chance to prove himself a the highest level of college football. He earned a role on special teams, then a scholarship, and eventually a spot in the starting lineup. The senior safety discusses his five year journey at Iowa and the emotions he's feeling this week thinking about running out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium one final time.

